DART light rail service through CBD reduced in May for power line work

DART is reducing light rail service in the Central Business District for two weekends in May to allow crews to work on the train's overhead power lines.

DART said during May 3-6 and May 10-13, crews will work 54-hour shifts on consecutive weekends to "re-tension" the rail line's high-voltage power lines.

The work is expected to lead to delays for people traveling into and out of the CBD between the Pearl/Arts District and West End stations on those weekends.

DART said while the work is being done one track will remain open between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday on both weekends. Three shuttle bus routes will also help move people between stations from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Fridays and from 3 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

RED/BLUE BUS SHUTTLE: Cityplace/Uptown – Pearl/Arts District – West End – EBJ Union (rail service resumes) – West End – Pearl/Arts District – Cityplace/Uptown

GREEN BUS SHUTTLE: Deep Ellum – Pearl/Arts District – West End – Victory (rail service resumes) – West End – Pearl/Arts District -- Deep Ellum

ORANGE BUS SHUTTLE: Cityplace/Uptown – Pearl/Arts District – West End – Victory (rail service resumes) -- West End – Pearl/Arts District -- Cityplace/Uptown

For more information or to see schedule updates, please visit DART.org.