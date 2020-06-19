On This Juneteenth, ‘For Oak Cliff' Mission Is Stronger Than Ever

An amazing group is doing amazing things for the Black and Hispanic community in South Oak cliff.

It’s a mission to liberate.

“We aim to liberate Oak Cliff from systemic oppression,” said Taylor Toynes, founder of the nonprofit, For Oak Cliff.

Recently, volunteers have been feeding families through the pandemic with meal-kits, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables. But that’s just one of the countless things they’ve been doing to enrich and empower the minority community in the surrounding area.

The group was born from the heart and soul of Toynes, who was born and raised there.

“We have a lot of pride and tradition in our community,” he said.

Toynes started this mission six years ago in his classroom at Bushman Elementary School when he noticed some students didn't have school supplies.

“There were disparities that I recognized that were still in the community even from when I was their age,” he said.

He hosted a Back to School festival for the community that year, which turned up thousands of supplies for those kids. Since then, For Oak Cliff has hosted more festivals, built a community center, launched a GED program, fed countless families, and planted community gardens.

Years later, Toynes and his team of dedicated volunteers have been creating a culture of opportunity in a neighborhood often plagued by oppression.

“Our programs are centered on our four pillars of work – which are education, advocacy, community building, and the arts. And there are different programs that drive each one of those pillars through a culture of education and increasing social mobility and social capital,” he said. “In order for us to do that, it has to be done collectively.”

That’s why he’s established an important aspect of the For Oak Cliff mission – the SuperBlock. It’s a section of South Oak Cliff that surrounds the community center, which acts as the backbone for the area. This is where he brings other organizations to network and partner on various projects and charitable events to help uplift the neighborhood.

And on this Juneteenth, it’s important to recognize the crucial work of For Oak Cliff. Because now, the world’s eyes are more keen to the very oppression Toynes has worked hard to overcome in his beloved South Oak Cliff.

“It’s important to understand the power in our bloodline as Black people,” he said. “That’s one thing that we’ve got to continue to put out, is that we are powerful. We are resilient. And today on this liberation day, on Juneteenth, that’s what I just want everybody to remember, is their true power.”