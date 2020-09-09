With High Expectations, Elliott Ready to Kickoff 2020 Cowboys Season

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kickoff the 2020 season Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Rams on NBC 5. The Cowboys will once again be led by star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Elliott said. “If you look from top to bottom, we have great guys.”

Entering year No. 5 as the Dallas Cowboys starting running back, Ezekiel Elliott is once again ready to roll with high expectations and a little surprised at how quickly his time in Dallas has gone.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” Elliott said. “It’s gone by so fast.”

Time in Elliott’s career alongside quarterback Dak Prescott has moved quickly as has his ability to make an impression on the Cowboys new coaching staff in 2020.

“Football comes very natural to him, very easy to him, that’s very evident in the way he sees the game,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I’ve always admired his talent from afar and even so here in person. He’s a big-time player.”

A big-time player who is grateful to just have the opportunity to once again play the game he loves after an offseason filled with uncertainty.

“Honestly, it’s crazy to think we play Sunday night and the preseason went so fast for us,” Elliott said. “We’re finally here and I’m excited to go out and compete with my boys.”