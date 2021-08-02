5 to Watch: Simone Biles Returns; More Track & Field Medals; Debut of Sport Climbing and More

Texans take center stage on Tuesday. Spring's Simone Biles returns to the spotlight on the balance beam, Katy native Tamyra Mensah-Stock pursues gold in wrestling, Houston's Raevyn Rogers runs for in the 800m medal final. University of Texas athletes Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis also compete. Plus, Wylie's Melissa Gonzalez competes for Colombia in the women's 400m hurdles semi.

Meanwhile, USA men's basketball has bounced back and battles Spain in the quarterfinals, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenia's team takes on Germany. Plus, sport climbing makes its Olympic debut.

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition in the balance beam

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The GOAT of gymnastics is back.

Seven days after exiting the women’s team final, Simone Biles will return to the Olympic gymnastics stage. She will be competing with teammate Suni Lee in the final women’s event, the balance beam, which begins at 3:53 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Biles left the team final last week and has since withdrawn from finals in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Team USA has stepped up without Biles -- Lee won gold in the individual all-around, MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in vault and Jade Carey brought home another goal in the floor exercise.

Women’s 800m and 200m finals headline track and field events

Track and field events heat up at the Tokyo Olympics as some big names compete in event finals.

Day 10 of track and field concludes finals in women’s long jump, where Tara Davis could medal, and Rai Benjamin pursues gold in the men’s 400m hurdles.

We will also see American track star Noah Lyles make his Tokyo Olympic Debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m.

Also watch for qualifiers in men's 1500m and triple jump, as well as women's javelin, plus Allyson Felix competes in round 1 of the women's 400m.

Tuesday morning, Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be in the blocks competing for a chance at Olympic glory next to the University of Texas at Austin's Gabby Thomas in the women's 200m.

Day 11 also features Houston's Raevyn Rogers is in pursuit of gold in the women's 800m, watch for her in lane 8.

While there are qualifiers in men's 110 hurdles, shotput and 5000m, a champion will be crowned in men's pole vault and women's hammer throw.

Texas wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock competes for gold

Reigning world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock from Katy, TX will compete for gold in the 69kg women's freestyle final.

Mensah-Stock handily took down three opponents to get to the final. She dominated her first two opponents scoring 10-0 shutouts against Sara Dosho of Japan and Zhou Feng of China. The 28-year-old then topped Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine with a score of 10-4 to secure her spot in the championship.

She'll face Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in the gold medal match at 7:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Men's basketball quarterfinals tip-off, Team USA takes on Spain

Team USA (2-1) will play Spain (2-1) in the quarter finals after back-to-back blowout wins over Iran and Czech Republic.

The Men's Tokyo Olympic Basketball tournament reaches the knockout rounds with the first of four quarterfinal matchups beginning Monday.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenia's unbeaten team will take on Germany in the first men's basketball quarterfinal.

It's a battle of basketball heavyweights in the second quarterfinal at 11:40 p.m. CT on Monday.

Team USA will face their toughest test yet in their elimination game against Spain in the quarterfinals. Spain has medaled at each of the last three Olympics and lost a pair of gold-medal games to the U.S. in 2008 and 2012.

The Americans come in as the three-time defending gold medalists.

Things haven’t come easy for Kevin Durant and Co. though, as the team lost a pair of exhibitions coming into Tokyo and lost its first Olympic game to France. With improved performances from the likes of Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, the U.S. bounced back with wins against Iran and the Czech Republic.

Sports climbing will make its Olympic debut

Sports climbing will make its Olympic debut 3:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sports climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines. The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Team USA’s hopes of gold in sport climbing's Olympic debut rest on the shoulders of Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie. Coleman won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering Open National Championships (2016-2018). Condie is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible. Early into her climbing career, it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist.

