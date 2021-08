Gabby Thomas competed against the fastest women alive in the women's 200m final and won a bronze medal with a time of 21.87 seconds.

Thomas finished just behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Christine Mboma of Namibia.

Elaine Thompson-Herah posted a national record time of 21.53 in the women's 200m final.

It is her second gold of the Tokyo Games after she won the 100m with an Olympic record 10.61 on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Mboma ran a time of 21.81 seconds to win the silver medal.