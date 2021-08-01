Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Slovenia Remain Unbeaten Headed to Olympic Quarterfinals

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will take his unbeaten record with Slovenia straight to the Olympic quarterfinals.

Doncic just missed the first triple-double in the Olympics in nine years and the Slovenians edged Spain 95-87 on Sunday in a tense and important final game of men's group play.

Doncic had foul trouble early and shooting struggles all night but finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, one shy of the first triple-double since LeBron James had one for the U.S. in 2012.

But Doncic got the win, just as he has in every game he's played in competition for the Slovenians.

This victory gave them the top seed from Group C and guaranteed they won't have to play either the U.S., France or Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Spain will, putting its streak of three straight Olympic medals in jeopardy.

Vlatko Cancar scored 22 points for Slovenia. Mike Tobey added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 10 hours ago

Fort Worth Neighbors Gather to Watch Olympic Games

DeSoto 15 hours ago

Nearly 300 Firearms Voluntarily Surrendered to DeSoto Police Through New Initiative

Ricky Rubio scored 18 points for Spain but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it at 90 before Slovenia finished it out.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicbasketballTokyo OlympicsSpainSlovenia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us