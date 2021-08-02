Track and field events are in full swing as Day 11 in Tokyo gets underway. A handful of American stars -- including Allyson Felix and Rai Benjamin -- are competing on Monday night in pursuit of Olympic medals.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's track and field events that will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Hocker, Centrowitz move forward in men's 1500m

Team USA's Cole Hocker and Matthew Centrowitz advance in the men's 1500m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hocker was the first member of Team USA to qualify. He cruised over the finish line with a time of 3:36.16 in Heat 1, which was the fifth-fastest time of the evening.

Centrowitz -- who won the 1500m at the Rio Olympics -- finished second in Heat 2 with a time of 3:41.12.

American Yared Nuguse, who was making his Olympic debut, pulled out of the 1500m due to a recent quad strain.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Saturday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Team USA advances in men's triple jump

All three Americans -- Will Claye, Chris Benard and Donald Scott -- advance in the men's triple jump.

Scott and Claye finished in the top 10 of the evening, posting qualifying distances of 17.01m and 16.91m respectively.

Benard - who finished 16th in triple jump in 2016 - finished in the 18th spot with a qualifying distance of 16.59m.

The final will take place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - 8:20 p.m. ET

Kara Winger, Ariana Ince and Maggie Malone will represent Team USA in the women's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American trio will look to win their country's first medal in the event since Kate Schmidt earned bronze in 1976.Malone recently broke the U.S. women’s javelin record at East Stroudsburg’s American JavFest with a throw of 66.82m/219 feet.

The record was previously held by Winger.

Women's 400m Round 1 - 8:45 p.m. ET

Allyson Felix is already the most decorated American woman in track and field, but tonight she will begin her quest for a 10th Olympic medal.

There are six heat races running, with Felix set to compete in the third race around 9:01 p.m. ET. Other U.S. athletes Quanera Hayes (race two) and Wadeline Jonathas (race six) will also run on Monday.

Women's Long Jump Final - 9:50 p.m. ET

Another medal will be awarded in the women's long jump. USA's duo of Brittney Reese and Tara Davis should be in the mix for the gold after impressive qualifying scores. Reese had the top qualifying jump at 6.86m, with Davis just behind at 6.85m.

Third in qualifying was Sweden's Khaddi Sagnia at 6.76m.

Men's 200m Round 1 - 10:05 p.m. ET

Just before the 400m hurdles final, the men's 200m will kick off with seven heat races.

Several Americans will compete in the 200m, including Erriyon Knighton (race four), Kenneth Bednarek (race six) and Noah Lyles (race seven).

Men's 400m Hurdles Final - 11:20 p.m. ET

American Rai Benjamin, currently No. 2 in the world, hopes to claim his first Olympic medal in the 400m hurdles final. He'll face stiff competition in Norway's Karsten Warholm, the reigning world champion and world No. 1.

Benjamin will take off from lane five and Warholm in lane six.