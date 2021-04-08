Texas Rangers May and June Single Game Tickets On-Sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Texas Rangers May and June games will be available Friday at 9 a.m.

The 32 home games happening in Arlington soon are ones heavily anticipated, against teams such as the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Tampa Rays.

The Rangers promotional schedule for May and June consists of:

Sunday, May 2: Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Friday, May 7: MLB Network Tote Bag (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, May 8: Adrian Beltre Texas Bobblehead, powered by TXU Energy (1st 7,000 fans)

Sunday, May 9: Rangers Powder Blue Fleece Blanket, presented by Choctaw Casinos and Resorts (1st 7,000 fans) & Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Wednesday, May 19: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Night

Sunday, May 23: Texas Rangers Socks, presented by Planet Fitness (1st 7,000 fans) & Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Friday, June 4: Mural T-shirt, presented by United Concordia (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, June 5: Shin-Soo Choo Bobblehead, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef (1st 14,000 fans)

Sunday, June 6: Rangers Powder Blue Beach Towel, presented by Whataburger (1st 7,000 fans) & Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Wednesday, June 9: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Day

Friday, June 18: Welcome Home Mat, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, June 19: Joey Gallo 2019 All-Star Game Bobblehead, presented by Dairy MAX (1st 7,000 fans)

Sunday, June 20: Rangers Powder Blue T-shirt, presented by Globe Life (1st 12,000 fans) & Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

Monday, June 21: Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead, presented by Medical City Healthcare (1st 14,000 fans)

Tuesday, June 22: Elvis Andrus Replica Home White Jersey, presented by Medical City Healthcare (1st 14,000 fans)

Wednesday, June 23: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Night

Friday, June 25: 2010 A.L. Championship Flag, presented by Coca-Cola (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, June 26: 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans)

Sunday, June 27: Rangers Powder Blue Cap, presented by Dallas Truck World (1st 7,000 fans) & Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

The Rangers will still have the health of the North Texas community as a priority and keep certain precautions in place.

Unless they are eating and drinking, fans will be expected to wear masks.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be spread out in the park and social distancing will take place in the park.

Globe Life Field will not accept any cash payments at concession stands or retail locations and bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical reasons.

Single game tickets for the rest of the season will come available soon.

Individuals seeking to purchase tickets can call 972RANGERS, or purchase tickets at Globe Life Field box office at the ballpark's Southeast entrance.