Super Bowl LVI

Former High School Football Players From Plano & Allen Head to Super Bowl

Joe Noteboom from Plano Senior High School and Bobby Evans from Allen High School are Los Angeles Rams teammates

By Noelle Walker

On Super Bowl Sunday, Collin County will have two of its own on the field: Bobby Evans and Joe Noteboom.

"It's always fun to turn on the TV and see some of your former players that were on your team have success at the highest level," said former Allen High School Head Football Coach Tom Westerberg, who coached Evans. "He's just a great young man...a good role model."

"It's all very exciting," Noteboom's dad, Bill Noteboom said. "This is Joe's second Super Bowl."

Noteboom went to Plano Senior High School, and TCU, before being drafted into the NFL. His dad said Noteboom is a student of football, studying game films, and seemed to know his future long before he ever played football.

"He said, 'Well, I'm gonna be a football player,'" Noteboom recalled. "I was like, 'bud, you don't even play football. You play hockey.' But here he is!"

"Excited to watch his team play," Westerberg said about Evans. "For him to bring a Super Bowl Championship back to Allen, that would be an exciting thing."

"You encourage your kids to be dreamers ,and you support them chasing those dreams, and he's made it happen," Noteboom said. "Just so happy for him that what he wanted the most actually worked out."

Friday afternoon, Noteboom was put on the Rams injured reserve list. He will be on the Super Bowl sidelines on Sunday, but won't play.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVICollin CountyLos Angeles RamsAllen High SchoolPlano Senior High School
