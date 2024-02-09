Dallas Stars to host Black-owned business market in Fort Worth on Saturday

The Dallas Stars are celebrating Black History Month with a special event this weekend in Fort Worth.

The Dallas Stars Foundation is hosting the second annual Black-owned business market on Saturday to highlight local Black-owned businesses around the metroplex.

The market is open to the community and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rusty Nickel Icehouse on 2836 Stanley Avenue in Fort Worth. The following businesses will be featured:

If you can't make it to this weekend's market in person, you can still support the effort by shopping online at www.dallasstars.com/market.

"For us, it's a chance to be intentional, to get outside the rink and really help amplify these communities that make up DFW,” said Al Montoya, director of cultural growth & strategy for the Dallas Stars and a former longtime hockey player. "We want people to feel comfortable in our arenas and we want these communities to really come in and know that the Dallas Stars are their team."

Celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth with us at the Black-Owned Business Market and Watch Party on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Rusty Nickel in Fort Worth!



Shop and support local Black-owned businesses from 11am - 3pm and watch the Stars while they're on the road! Puck drop is at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/CPT8fBl8qy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 1, 2024

The market will take place in tandem with the Dallas Stars Watch Party at Rusty Nickel Icehouse as the Stars travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens at noon.

The organization says this is one of many initiatives throughout the year to help families from all communities feel welcome.

"It's my passion – being a former hockey player and being a Hispanic hockey player who didn't really see himself in the game. We want kids and families to feel that representation or be that representation,” said Montoya. “So whether it's initiatives at the youth level or opportunities like this where we can support Black-owned businesses. It's huge for us."

The Stars will continue the celebration with Black History Night on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders.

Before the game, the team will host a Party on PNC Plaza with the Dallas Stars Street Squad and music from DJ Ducado Vega. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Black History Night will benefit Dallas Education Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire community investment to accelerate student success across North Texas.

In-game entertainment will continue to celebrate local Black artists, featuring the national anthem performed by Guitar Slayer and live step performances by the Stomp Wars legacy team, Theta Nu Sigma, out of Garland, Texas.

The Dallas Stars also partnered with illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios, to create a specially designed t-shirt in celebration of Black History Month. A native of Anaheim, California now residing in Fort Worth, Alanis creates illustrations inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present-day, depicting her interpretation of everyday life. T-shirts featuring Alanis’ design as well as additional Black History Night items will be available at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and by clicking here. All proceeds will benefit the Dallas Education Foundation.