The excitement is building at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers' Opening Day is this Thursday, and a new season comes with new merchandise and new menu items.

"Our first Opening Day as defending World Series Champions," Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations Rob Matwick said.

The ballpark showcased some of the new food items for the new season.

"So, usually, we have a tendency to do everything big in Texas," Delaware North at Globe Life Field Executive Chef Cris Vasquez said.

"This year, we went the other way... trying to get back to what we used to do back in the old stadium."

That means rather than every item being a giant portion, there are more slider-sized portions to share with family and friends.

"From hotdogs wrapped in bacon, the crispy tacos, the meatballs," Vasquez said. "The inspiration this year is a little retro."

New items include the Boomstick Triple Play, which is made for sharing and includes two hamburgers, a foot-long chili dog, and nachos.

Texas Tacos: crunchy red taco shells with classic taco meat or grilled chicken.

Korean Pork Steamed Buns: Slow-cooked Korean-style pulled pork in a soft-steam bao.

Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders: A tower of Italian-style meatball sliders

Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg: A hotdog stuffed with queso, wrapped in roasted banana pepper and bacon.

Chicken Empanadas: Handmade empanadas filled with chicken.

Items from Whataburger, Golden Chick, Hurtado Barbecue, and Arlington Eats restaurants will also be on rotation for all 81 games.

"Now, because we're in the ballpark and we don't sell peanuts, popcorn, or hotdogs, we'll be selling shrimp dogs this year," ShrimpDoc owner David Harrison said.

"Only at ShrimpDoc will you get a shrimp hotdog!"

"I do believe, now more than ever, people expect better food, more fun food at the stadium," Vasquez said.

There's also the added pressure of serving that food in the home of the World Series Champions.

"It's a lot of pressure, but it's fun," Vasquez said. "It's gonna be fantastic!"