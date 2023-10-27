Usher for Texas Rangers helped design Globe Life Field

Margarita Aguirre's run with the Texas Rangers began in 2013.

“I was starting as a grad student here at UT Arlington, pursuing my masters of architecture,” Aguirre said. “As a way to pay for school. I actually got a job here at the stadium across the street at Globe Life Park as an usher.”

Aguirre said it is her love for the team and for the fans that has kept her coming back.

“I absolutely love it. I'm in my 11th season,” Aguirre said. “It all comes together every time, every game night, and getting to see the faces on these fans as well. Just enjoying it, you know. It's what you work for, what you live for.”

Aguirre’s work, however, truly lies in the foundation of the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field.

Shortly after graduating from UT Arlington’s School of Architecture, Aguirre was hired as a full-time architectural designer for the firm HKS. HKS is the firm behind modern stadiums, including Globe Life Field, AT&T, and SoFi.

“I was able to be on the project team for Globe Life Field, which was surreal because it was the first project right out of school,” Aguirre said. “One of the most memorable moments that I had while the project was being built was actually bringing my family here, my in-laws, and my husband on a hardhat tour.”

Margarita Aguirre, the usher.

Aguirre said her career feels surreal as her love for architecture began as a child while visiting her family in El Salvador.

“Every time we would go visit our family there, I would notice floor plans or drawings and models that my aunt had in her room," Aguirre said. "At 10 years old, she enlightened me about the career in architecture. And so, from then on, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to be just like her and become an architect myself.

Her two passions of architecture and baseball collided, allowing her to advocate for more break rooms for her stadium co-workers.

“So, one of the spaces is an additional break room. There is one on the main concourse, one on the suite level,” Aguirre said.

Globe Life Park, Aguirre said, only had one break area for stadium employees. However, the distances made it hard for employees to make the most out of their break during game day shifts.

Now, Aguirre said, “Ushers can have a closer place so that they can have their break and then obviously resume their duties back at their post.”

Years later, she continues to proudly wear two hats.

Margarita Aguirre Margarita Aguirre, the architect.

"This is a historic moment for our franchise and the chance to be four wins away from our very own championship is just super special," Aguirre said.

On Saturday, Aguirre is scheduled to work her first World Series for the Texas Rangers.

"Of course, in 2020, we did host the World Series, but it was during COVID, and it wasn't our team," Aguirre said. "Now we're this close to winning it all. So, it's super exciting to be here as a fan myself, but then also as an employee here with the Rangers."

Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series will be held at Globe Life Field as the Rangers face the Diamondbacks. Th series will return to Arlington for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.