How celebrities congratulated the World Series champion Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are celebrating their first-ever World Series title and some celebrities are taking to social media to congratulate the team on their victory.

He threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the World Series, and now former President George W. Bush who once was a stake owner in the Texas Rangers is celebrating along with Rangers fans.

"As a Texas Rangers fan, I am thrilled for Texas Rangers fans tonight. I congratulate the owners, the managers and coaching staff, the front office, and the entire organization. And of course, I congratulate the players of this awesome team on winning the first World Series in our club's history. This was baseball at its finest, and Laura and I are proud of this team," he wrote on the Bush Center X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher and outspoken Rangers fan Derek Holland summed it up with, "This was absolutely magical. Your World Series Champion Texas Rangers!!!!! So happy for this city and fan base and congrats to the Rangers."

This was absolutely magical. Your World Series Champion Texas Rangers!!!!! So happy for this city and fan base and congrats to @Rangers #2023worldserieschampions pic.twitter.com/Hmv4ZAC5LE — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) November 2, 2023

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and stars like Luka Doncic recorded congratulations saying the Rangers turned the city up.

The 2011 NBA Champion Mavericks played the Chicago Bulls at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Wednesday night. Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). "It doesn't get any better than this. Mavs won and then we watched the Texas Rangers, on the BIG screen, handle their business. #worldserieschampions"

It doesn’t get any better than this. Mavs won and then we watched the Texas Rangers, on the BIG screen, handle their business. #worldserieschampions 🏆 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/8LlVZJed2H — Cynt Marshall (@cyntmarshall) November 2, 2023

The Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999 and recorded congratulations for the Rangers, saying "A Championship City once again. Congrats, Rangers!"

The Dallas Cowboys who last won a Super Bowl in 1996 took to X to say "Showed the WORLD"

During media interviews Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters "I fell in love with the Rangers, I also understand the years that they had, tough years, but to see what they've done and this turnaround in these last couple of years has been awesome," he said. "Kudos and credit to them."

Former Dallas Cowboys and new Cowboys Ring of Honor member DeMarcus Ware appears ready for the Cowboys to follow the Rangers to a championship. In a video Ware posted on X, he put on a Rangers cap and said "Congratulations Rangers, next up…" and put on a Cowboys cap.

Well-known lover of all things Texas, not just the Longhorns, actor Matthew McConaughey posted his congratulations message on X saying the Texas Rangers who won in Arizona are "resilient road dogs dominate to victory."

World Series Champions - resilient road dogs dominate to victory https://t.co/3lr3HdBGCn — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 2, 2023

Former Westlake resident and pop superstar Nick Jonas took to Instagram to jokingly take a little credit for the Rangers victory. Posting a photo in a Rangers t-shirt with a championship ring with the letters JB (for the Jonas Brothers) and said "The Jonas Blessing continues. Congrats Rangers!"