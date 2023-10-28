Globe Life Field roof to remain closed for World Series Game 2 between Texas and Arizona

The Globe Life Field roof will remain closed for Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The roof was closed for Friday's opener, won by Texas 6-5 in 11 innings. Rain fell Saturday afternoon, and the forecast called for a possible thunderstorm in the evening.

For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2, and 4 and closed for Games 3, 5, and 6.

Arizona’s Chase Field in Phoenix also has a retractable roof, leading to the possibility of the first all-indoor World Series. The roof of the stadium, then known as Bank One Ballpark, was open for Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 of the 2001 World Series, when the Diamondbacks won all four home games against the New York Yankees.

While the home team controls the roof decision during the regular season, MLB makes the call during the postseason.