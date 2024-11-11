4 DFW-area high school football teams finish No. 1 in top four classes

The final high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (9-0) W: Cedar Hill, 48-6 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 35-10 2

3 North Crowley (10-0) W: Crowley, 65-21 3

4 Southlake Carroll (10-0) Idle 4

5 Humble Atascocita (9-1) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 73-7 5

6 DeSoto (8-2) W: Lancaster, 45-13 6

7 Allen (10-0) W: Plano East, 48-7 8

8 Coppell (10-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 47-28 9

9 Lamar Fulshear (10-0) Idle 10

10 Austin Westlake (9-1) W: Dripping Springs, 35-14 11

11 Humble Summer Creek (8-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 35-10 7

12 Katy (9-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 36-15 12

13 Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) W: Fort Bend Austin, 60-22 13

14 Willis (10-0) Idle 14

15 The Woodlands (9-1) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 56-17 15

16 Lake Travis (9-1) W: Austin High, 56-7 16

17 Bridgeland (9-1) W: Cypress Woods, 28-24 17

18 Euless Trinity (9-1) W: Hurst Bell, 63-13 18

19 Cibolo Steele (9-1) W: Buda Johnson, 70-14 19

20 Prosper (8-2) W: Plano West, 51-10 20

21 SA Northside Brennan (9-1) W: SA Northside Warren, 60-0 21

22 Alvin Shadow Creek (9-1) W: Pasadena Rayburn, 72-0 22

23 Austin Vandegrift (9-1) W: Round Rock, 35-6 23

24 Fort Bend Hightower (9-1) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 63-20 24

25 Klein Cain (9-1) W: Magnolia West, 42-21 25

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Aledo (9-1) W: Denton, 62-0 1

2 A&M Consolidated (10-0) W: Lockhart, 63-0 2

3 Denton Ryan (9-1) W: NRH Birdville, 56-14 3

4 Dallas Highland Park (9-1) W: Midlothian, 38-21 4

5 College Station (9-1) Idle 5

6 Comal Pieper (10-0) W: Boerne Champion, 69-27 6

7 Lufkin (9-1) W: Galveston Ball, 35-21 7

8 Frisco Lone Star (9-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 41-30 9

9 NRH Richland (8-2) W: Azle, 58-28 10

10 Georgetown (9-1) W: Cedar Park, 31-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 CC Flour Bluff

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) W: Dallas Jefferson, 49-0 1

2 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) Idle 2

3 Texarkana Texas (10-0) W: Nacogdoches, 44-7 3

4 Argyle (9-1) W: Lewisville The Colony, 37-6 4

5 Richmond Randle (10-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 73-0 5

6 Brenham (9-1) W: Belton, 42-24 7

7 Port Neches-Groves (9-1) W: Dayton, 30-3 8

8 Alvin Iowa Colony (9-1) W: Texas City, 40-18 9

9 Prosper Walnut Grove (9-1) W: Frisco Independence, 63-34 10

10 Colleyville Heritage (8-2) W: Grapevine, 36-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Liberty Hill

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Celina (10-0) W: Lake Dallas, 52-14 1

2 Austin LBJ (10-0) W: Austin Eastside, 67-0 2

3 Alvarado (10-0) W: Kennedale, 42-7 3

4 Stephenville (9-1) W: Burnet, 51-7 4

5 Comal Davenport (9-1) Idle 5

6 Kilgore (8-2) W: Mabank, 48-0 6

7 Longview Pine Tree (9-1) W: Palestine, 35-7 7

8 Bay City (9-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 42-39 8

9 Springtown (9-1) Idle 10

10 Frisco Panther Creek (9-1) W: Sulphur Springs, 41-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Sulphur Springs

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-1) W: Brownsboro, 57-8 1

2 Sinton (10-0) W: Rockport-Fulton, 32-10 2

3 Graham (9-1) W: Eagle Mountain, 49-3 3

4 Wimberley (8-2) W: Lago Vista, 44-6 4

5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) W: Van, 30-14 5

6 Gilmer (7-3) W: Paris North Lamar, 56-0 7

7 Bellville (7-3) W: Caldwell, 63-7 8

8 Hamshire-Fannett (9-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 28-14 9

9 West Orange-Stark (8-2) L: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-14 6

10 Waco La Vega (7-3) W: Lorena, 41-21 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Malakoff (10-0) W: Winnsboro, 35-28 1

2 Edna (10-0) W: Palacios, 48-0 2

3 Hitchcock (8-1) Idle 3

4 Columbus (9-1) W: Hempstead, 37-0 4

5 Palestine Westwood (10-0) W: Huntington, 63-0 5

6 Jefferson (10-0) W: Tatum, 18-13 6

7 Franklin (7-2) W: Rockdale, 83-24 8

8 Winnsboro (8-2) L: Malakoff, 35-28 7

9 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (8-2) W: Sabine, 64-0 9

10 Shallowater (8-2) W: Dalhart, 49-20 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-2) W: Leonard, 63-0 1

2 Poth (10-0) W: Dilley, 23-7 3

3 New Diana (10-0) W: Elkhart, 77-24 4

4 Wall (9-1) W: Stanton, 57-7 5

5 Grand Saline (10-0) W: Quitman, 28-0 6

6 East Bernard (9-1) L: El Maton Tidehaven, 29-28 2

7 Newton (7-3) Idle 7

8 Holliday (8-2) W: Jacksboro, 36-14 10

9 Lexington (9-1) W: Rogers, 35-0 9

10 Tolar (9-1) W: Eastland, 35-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Jacksboro

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Stamford (10-0) W: Hawley, 38-22 1

2 Refugio (9-1) W: Three Rivers, 83-7 2

3 Sunray (10-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 52-16 3

4 Ganado (9-1) W: Danbury, 49-0 4

5 Honey Grove (9-1) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-18 6

6 Mason (9-1) W: San Saba, 35-0 7

7 Hawley (9-1) L: Stamford, 38-22 5

8 Panhandle (9-1) W: Spearman, 47-15 8

9 Corsicana Mildred (10-0) W: Malakoff Cross Roads, 50-6 9

10 Hamilton (10-0) W: De Leon, 35-28 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Muenster (8-2) W: Chico, 58-0 2

2 Albany (7-2) Ccd. vs. Hamlin 3

3 Gruver (10-0) Idle 4

4 Collinsville (9-1) W: Santo, 48-7 5

5 Stratford (6-3) W: Farwell, 35-14 6

6 Windthorst (9-1) W: Petrolia, 26-20 7

7 Wink (9-1) W: Van Horn, 69-0 8

8 Shiner (7-3) W: Yorktown, 54-13 9

9 Mart (8-2) L: Goldthwaite, 46-0 1

10 Junction (9-1) W: Sabinal, 64-6 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Gordon (10-0) W: Gorman, 52-0 1

2 Abbott (10-0) W: Aquilla, 58-8 2

3 Whiteface (10-0) W: Gail Borden County, 90-40 3

4 Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 60-30 6

5 Buena Vista (9-0) W: Marfa, 54-0 5

6 Happy (9-1) W: Nazareth, 62-14 8

7 Westbrook (8-2) W: Hermleigh, 75-46 9

8 May (9-1) L: Jonesboro, 60-30 4

9 Avalon (10-0) W: Covington, 68-19 NR

10 Spur (10-0) W: Lorenzo, 52-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Aquilla, No. 10 Saint Jo

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Jayton (10-0) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (9-0) W: Lohn, 64-0 2

3 Oglesby (8-2) W: Evant, 64-0 3

4 Matador Motley County (10-0) W: McLean, 58-38 4

5 Benjamin (7-1) W: Harrold, 54-8 5

6 Cherokee (9-1) W: Calvert, forfeit 6

7 Iredell (8-2) Idle 7

8 Strawn (7-2) W: Woodson, 64-14 8

9 Whitharral (7-2) Idle 9

10 Zephyr (9-1) W: Gustine, 58-6 10

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 SA Holy Cross (10-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 46-0 1

2 Argyle Liberty Christian (9-1) W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 51-3 2

3 FW All Saints (10-0) W: FW Southwest Christian, 50-14 3

4 Dallas First Baptist (9-1) W: Muenster Sacred Heart, 46-6 4

5 Houston Kinkaid (9-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 49-10 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (10-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 69-66 2

2 Houston Emery-Weiner (8-1) L: Pasadena First Baptist, 69-66 1

3 Fredericksburg Heritage (10-0) W: Cedar Park Summit, 62-6 3

4 CC Annapolis (10-0) Idle 4

5 Wichita Christian (10-0) W: Waco Valor Prep, 60-12 5

Dropped out: None