2024 Class 4A Texas high school football playoff schedules, results

Below are the Class 4A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2024 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

2024 Playoffs Schedules and Results: Finals (all classes) | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

EP Austin (9-1) vs. Dumas (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Denver City's Mustang Stadium

Lampasas (8-2) vs. Pecos (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wall's Hawk Stadium

Canyon West Plains (7-3) vs. Clint (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Artesia, NM's Bulldog Bowl

Big Spring (5-5) vs. Brownwood (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium

Andrews (4-6) vs. Burnet (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium

Canyon Randall (9-1) vs. EP Ysleta (8-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at Hobbs' Watson Memorial Stadium

Stephenville (9-1) vs. San Angelo Lake View (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

EP Riverside (9-1) vs. Hereford (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Odessa's Ratliff Stadium



Region II

Springtown (9-1) vs. River Oaks Castleberry (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Saginaw's Pioneer Stadium

Dallas Carter (6-4) vs. Sulphur Springs (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenville's Ford Stadium

Alvarado (10-0) vs. FW Eastern Hills (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth's Crowley ISD Stadium

Frisco Panther Creek (9-1) vs. Dallas Pinkston (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Kuykendall Stadium

Celina (10-0) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton's Standridge Stadium

Kennedale (5-5) vs. FW Southwest (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale's Wildcat Stadium

Dallas Kimball (8-2) vs. Aubrey (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano's Clark Field

Decatur (6-4) vs. Carrollton Ranchview (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Eagle Mountain Knight Stadium



Region III

Kilgore (8-2) vs. Vidor (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kilgore's St. John Stadium

Needville (6-4) vs. Houston Furr (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land's Mercer Stadium

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2) vs. Lindale (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Orange's Battlin' Bear Stadium

Houston Yates (8-2) vs. Navasota (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium

Houston Worthing (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Crawford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land's Hall Stadium

Huffman-Hargrave (9-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Huffman's Falcon Stadium

Stafford (6-4) vs. Houston Wheatley, 7 p.m. Friday at Stafford's Stafford MSD Stadium

Longview Pine Tree (9-1) vs. Bridge City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview's Pirate Stadium



Region IV

Austin LBJ (10-0) vs. Fredericksburg (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls' Mustang Stadium

CC Tuloso-Midway (7-3) vs. La Vernia (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Warrior Stadium

Comal Davenport (9-1) vs. Manor New Tech (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos' Toyota Rattler Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-5) vs. Zapata (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Danaher Stadium

Bay City (9-1) vs. Hidalgo (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mathis' Pirate Stadium

Comal Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Austin Travis (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fischer's Hawk Stadium

CC Calallen (8-2) vs. El Campo (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Port Lavaca's Sandcrab Stadium

Taylor (5-5) vs. Somerset (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin's House Park Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Midland Greenwood (9-1) vs. Borger (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Patriot Stadium

Benbrook (9-1) vs Mineral Wells (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. Fort Stockton (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Andrews' Mustang Bowl

Brock (9-1) vs. Godley (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson's Burleson Stadium

Graham (9-1) vs. FW Dunbar (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Aledo's Buchanan Stadium

Perryton (4-6) vs. Monahans (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow's Pirate Stadium

Glen Rose (8-2) vs. Eagle Mountain (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium

Seminole (9-1) vs Levelland (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denver City's Mustang Stadium



Region II

Van Alstyne (7-3) vs. Ferris (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Plano's Clark Field

Athens (8-2) vs. Van (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler's TMF Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Caddo Mills (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wylie's Wylie ISD Stadium

Gilmer (7-3) vs. Center (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tatum's Eagle Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. Bullard (2-8), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana's Hawk Stadium

Canton (8-2) vs. Farmersville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Garland's Williams Stadium

Carthage (9-1) vs. Longview Spring Hill (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview's Panther Stadium

Krum (8-2) vs. Quinlan Ford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield's Newsom Stadium



Region III

Hamshire-Fannett (9-1) vs. La Marque (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin's Memorial Stadium

Robinson (8-2) vs. Sealy (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan's Green Stadium

West Columbia (7-3) vs. Jasper (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Madisonville (6-4) vs. Gatesville (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale's Tiger Stadium

Bellville (7-3) vs. Waco Connally (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryan's Green Stadium

Brookshire Royal (7-3) vs. Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Channelview's Maddry Memorial Stadium

Waco La Vega (7-3) vs. La Grange (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

West Orange-Stark (8-2) vs. Sweeny (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at New Caney's Randall Reed Stadium



Region IV

Wimberley (8-2) vs. Pearsall (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Kingsville (8-2) vs. Rockport-Fulton (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockport's Pirate Stadium

Carrizo Springs (5-5) vs. Geronimo Navarro (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton's Indian Stadium

Cuero (7-3) vs. La Feria (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at La Feria's Lion Stadium

Sinton (10-0) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (0-9), 7 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Devine (8-2) vs. Salado (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wimberley's Texan Stadium

Port Isabel (7-2) vs. Ingleside (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Lago Vista (7-3) vs. Bandera (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos' Toyota Rattler Stadium