2024 Class 3A Texas high school football playoff schedules, results

Below are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2024 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

2024 Playoffs Schedules and Results: Finals (all classes) | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Region I

Shallowater (8-2) vs. Brownfield (0-10), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodrow's Pirate Stadium

Peaster (8-2) vs. Comanche (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham's Newton Field

Lamesa (4-6) vs. Amarillo River Road (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wolfforth's Peoples Bank Stadium

Sweetwater (6-4) vs. Vernon (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham's Newton Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Iowa Park (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium

Denver City (2-8) vs. Dalhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Paradise (8-2) vs. Clyde (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Granbury's Pirate Stadium

Bushland (9-1) vs. Kermit (2-8), 6 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium



Region II

Mexia (6-4) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prairie's Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (8-2) vs. Commerce (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon's Meredith Stadium

Palmer (8-2) vs. Whitney (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium

Winnsboro (8-2) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday Ore City's Rebel Stadium

Malakoff (10-0) vs. Tatum (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler's TMF Rose Stadium

Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Maypearl (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Jefferson (10-0) vs. Mineola (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium

Grandview (6-4) vs. Whitesboro (), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium



Region III

Palestine Westwood (10-0) vs. Hardin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Caney's Randall Reed Stadium

Columbus (9-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Smithville's Tiger Stadium

Orangefield (8-2) vs. Fairfield (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora's Wildcat Stadium

Troy (9-1) vs. Yoakum (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto's Hutto Memorial Stadium

Franklin (7-2) vs. Hallettsville (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

East Chambers (6-3) vs. Diboll (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium

Hitchcock (8-1) vs. Little River Academy (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

Teague (7-3) vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium



Region IV

Llano (9-1) vs. Crystal City (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

San Diego (8-2) vs. Orange Grove (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sinton's Pirate Stadium

Jourdanton (7-3) vs. Marion (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Floresville's Eschenburg Field

Goliad (8-2) vs. Bishop (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium

Edna (10-0) vs. Lyford (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Warrior Stadium

SA Cole (6-4) vs. Ingram Moore (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Rio Hondo (8-2) vs. CC London (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium

Universal City Randolph (8-2) vs. Hondo (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Canadian (7-3) vs. Muleshoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium

Coahoma (6-3) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coahoma's Easterling Memorial Stadium

Idalou (8-2) vs. Tulia (3-7), 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Patriot Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs. Stanton (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium

Crane (5-5) vs. San Angelo Grape Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. at Big Lake's Bird Memorial Stadium

Littlefield (6-4) vs. Friona (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Clovis, NM's Lamonica Stadium

Wall (9-1) vs. Anthony (1-9), 6 p.m. Friday at Wall's Hawk Stadium

Childress (5-5) vs. Slaton (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada's Tyer Stadium



Region II

Tolar (9-1) vs. Millsap (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Brewer Bear Stadium

Blooming Grove (4-6) vs. Bells (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium

Holliday (8-2) vs. Dublin (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown's Porcupine Stadium

Blue Ridge (8-2) vs. Rice (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Gunter (8-2) vs. Cedar Hill TLC (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Royse City's Royse City ISD Stadium

WF City View (8-2) vs. Clifton (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells' Ram Stadium

Scurry-Rosser (9-1) vs. Leonard (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City's Royse City ISD Stadium

Brady (8-2) vs. Jacksboro (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium



Region III

Grand Saline (10-0) vs. Hooks (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg's Pirate Stadium

Woodville (8-2) vs. Arp (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk's Eagle Stadium

DeKalb (9-1) vs. Lone Oak (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pattonville's Patriot Stadium

Troup (7-3) vs. Anderson-Shiro (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett's Driskell Stadium

New Diana (10-0) vs. New Waverly (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl

Daingerfield (5-5) vs. Gilmer Harmony (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater's Murphy Stadium

Newton (7-3) vs. New London West Rusk (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Diboll's Lumberjack Stadium

Edgewood (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Paris' Wildcat Stadium



Region IV

Blanco (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Seguin's Matador Stadium

Santa Rosa (8-2) vs. Cotulla (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Diego's Vaqueros Stadium

El Maton Tidehaven (8-2) vs. Thrall (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Flatonia's Bulldog Stadium

Dilley (8-2) vs. Odem (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Floresville's Eschenberg Field

Poth (10-0) vs. Hebbronville (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Mathis' Pirate Stadium

East Bernard (9-1) vs. Rogers (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings's Buffalo Stadium

George West (8-2) vs. Stockdale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton's Eagle Stadium

Lexington (9-1) vs. Altair Rice (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium