2024 Class 2A Texas high school football playoff schedules, results

Below are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2024 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

2024 Playoffs Schedules and Results: Finals (all classes) | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Sunray (10-0) vs. Olton (5-5), 4 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium

Hawley (9-1) vs. Ozona (7-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Colorado City's Wolf Stadium

Post (10-0) vs. Spearman (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Tulia's Younger Field

Christoval (4-6) vs. Anson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl

Big Lake Reagan County (9-1) vs. Cisco (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium

Abernathy (7-3) vs. Stinnett West Texas (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Hereford's Whiteface Stadium

Stamford (10-0) vs. Sonora (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

Panhandle (9-1) vs. New Home (5-5), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium



Region II

Hamilton (10-0) vs. Whitewright, 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Clark Stadium

Frankston (7-3) vs. Italy (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Tioga (8-2) vs. Ballinger (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Dawson (5-5) vs. Kerens (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

Axtell (9-1) vs. Cayuga (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens' Bruce Field

Wolfe City (8-2) vs. Coleman (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Godley's Wildcat Stadium

Mildred (10-0) vs. Rio Vista (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at West's Trojan Stadium

DeLeon (6-4) vs. Alvord (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Godley's Wildcat Stadium



Region III

Honey Grove (9-1) vs. Elysian Fields (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank's Panther Stadium

Hearne (4-6) vs. Timpson (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine's Wildcat Stadium

Waskom (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium

Garrison (8-2) vs. Corrigan-Camden (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine's Wildcat Stadium

Shelbyville (8-2) vs. Jewett Leon (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium

Beckville (9-1) vs. Bogota Rivercrest (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Gladewater's Murphy Stadium

Centerville (9-1) vs. Joaquin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arp's Tiger Stadium

Cooper (6-4) vs. Big Sandy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon's Meredith Stadium



Region IV

Marlin (7-3) vs. Holland (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

Three Rivers (9-1) vs. Schulenberg (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium

Mason (9-1) vs. Rosebud-Lott (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Copperas Cove's Bulldawg Stadium

Weimar (6-4) vs. Santa Maria (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odem's Owl Stadium

Ganado (9-1) vs. Skidmore-Tynan (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium

San Saba (6-4) vs. Crawford (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove's Bulldawg Stadium

Refugio (9-1) vs. Kenedy (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

Riesel (5-5) vs. Thorndale (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jarrell's Cougar Field

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Gruver (10-0) vs. Morton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Iraan (9-1) vs. Seagraves (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's Awtry Field

Hale Center (9-1) vs. Bovina (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove's Bulldawg Stadium

Tahoka (8-2) vs. Eldorado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium

Ropesville (9-1) vs. Sterling City (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

Sudan (6-4) vs. Farwell (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Muleshoe's Douglas Stadium

Wink (9-1) vs. Sundown (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

Stratford (6-3) vs. Crosbyton (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo's Bivins Stadium



Region II

Wellington (8-2) vs. Petrolia (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lawton, OK's Cameron Stadium

Collinsville (9-1) vs. Roscoe (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium

Windthorst (9-1) vs. Quanah (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Park's Hawk Stadium

Miles (8-2) vs. Lindsay (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brock's Eagle Stadium

Albany (7-2) vs. Era (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells' Ram Stadium

Archer City (7-3) vs. Shamrock (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Childress' Fair Park Stadium

Muenster (8-2) vs. Hamlin (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksboro's Tiger Stadium

Wheeler (8-2) vs. Electra (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Vernon's Lion Stadium



Region III

Maud (6-4) vs. Goldthwaite (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

West Sabine (7-3) vs. Grapeland (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Timpson's Eakin Stadium

Mart (8-2) vs. Cumby (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Malakoff's Tiger Stadium

Overton (8-2) vs. Evadale (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Augustine's Wolf Stadium

Lovelady (8-2) vs. West Hardin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville's Eagle Stadium

Bremond (8-2) vs. Simms Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mabank's Panther Stadium

Deweyville (9-1) vs. Mount Enterprise (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville's Dragon Stadium

Clarksville (5-5) vs. Wortham (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro's Bear Stadium



Region IV

Somerville (9-1) vs. D'Hanis, 7 p.m. Friday at Luling's Eagle Field

Ben Bolt (7-3) vs. Yorktown (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

Junction (9-1) vs. Iola (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

Falls City (7-3) vs. Agua Dulce (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pettus' Beauchamp Stadium

Shiner (7-3) vs. Woodsboro (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cuero's Gobbler Stadium

Brackettville (6-3) vs. Burton (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Harlandale Memorial Stadium

La Villa (6-3) vs. Louise (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Freer's Buckaroo Stadium

Granger (7-3) vs. La Pryor (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson City's Eagle Field