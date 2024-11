Below are the Six-Man Class 1A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2024 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS SIX-MAN CLASS 1A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Booker (9-1) vs. Springlake-Earth (5-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Groom

Whiteface (10-0) vs. Rankin (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Klondike

Imperial Buena Vista (9-0) vs. Gail Borden County (6-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Garden City

Happy (9-1) vs. Wildorado (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Happy



Region II

Spur (10-0) vs. Newcastle (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Munday

Westbrook (8-2) vs. Robert Lee (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Water Valley (8-2) vs. Ira (7-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

Knox City (7-3) vs. Turkey Valley (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Chillicothe



Region III

Avalon (10-0) vs. Saint Jo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Keene

Abbott (10-0) vs. Chester (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Oakwood

Burkeville (7-2) vs. Aquilla (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Grapeland

Gilmer Union Hill (8-2) vs. Milford (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace



Region IV

Gordon (10-0) vs. May (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Santo

Menard (8-2) vs. Benavides (5-5), TBD

Prairie Lea (8-2) vs. Medina (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos Academy

Jonesboro (8-1) vs. Baird (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at HicoClass 1A Division II

TEXAS SIX-MAN CLASS 1A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 14-16)

Region I

Follett (6-3) vs. Paducah (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groom

Whitharral (7-2) vs. Ackerly Sands (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Klondike (6-4) vs. Amherst (7-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock Christian

Matador Motley County (10-0) vs. Miami (6-3), 8 p.m. Friday at Groom



Region II

Grandfalls-Royalty (7-3) vs. Loraine (6-4), 8 p.m. Friday at Garden City

Benjamin (7-1) vs. Aspermont (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Aspermont

Jayton (10-0) vs. Crowell (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin

Blackwell (4-6) vs. Balmorhea (7-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rankin



Region III

Strawn (7-2) vs. Fannindel (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum

Iredell (8-2) vs. Bynum (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco Methodist Children's Home

Oakwood (5-5) vs. Three Way (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Abbott

Gold-Burg (6-4) vs. Woodson (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bryson



Region IV

Zephyr (9-1) vs. Evant (4-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goldthwaite

Richland Springs vs. Calvert, Calvert forfeits

Cherokee (9-1) vs. Rochelle (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Zephyr

Oglesby (8-2) vs. Blanket (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico