Student at Wilmer-Hutchins HS says gunshot victim collapsed in her class

The sights and sounds of Tuesday's shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School may fade, but the feelings will not.

“I didn’t know what to do, a lot of stuff was going through my mind,” one student said, holding back tears.

“They should’ve been communicating with us on the inside to say we've got your kids in a safe place. Come get them and we're being told we can’t come get them,” an emotional parent told NBC 5 as the scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

Complete fear compelled parents to rush to the high school after shots were fired. Many waited in line to be reunited with their kids at the stadium next door.

“I was ready to get my baby,” said mom Ashley Parks.

Parks’ daughter, Jamiyah, was in English class when she says she heard gunshots. She says she hid in the corner before a student walked in and collapsed in her classroom.

"I was scared," said Jamiyah.

The chaotic moments, captured on cellphone video, show what Jamiyah says were teachers tending to the injured.

“I know for sure he was on the ground shot,” said Jamiyah.

The frantic scene played out over a video call with her mom.

“I’m on the phone with her while she’s screaming and she’s like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what to do,’ and I’m about to cry because I don’t know what to tell her,” said Parks.

Jamiyah will graduate in a month and a half and, for the second year in a row, is thankful she survived the spring semester.

“I just don’t want to go back up there. I don’t want to go back to school because this is the second time,” she said.