Dallas

Student at Wilmer-Hutchins HS says gunshot victim collapsed in her class

Cellphone videos capture moments of chaos inside Wilmer-Hutchins High

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sights and sounds of Tuesday's shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School may fade, but the feelings will not.

“I didn’t know what to do, a lot of stuff was going through my mind,” one student said, holding back tears.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“They should’ve been communicating with us on the inside to say we've got your kids in a safe place. Come get them and we're being told we can’t come get them,” an emotional parent told NBC 5 as the scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

Complete fear compelled parents to rush to the high school after shots were fired. Many waited in line to be reunited with their kids at the stadium next door.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I was ready to get my baby,” said mom Ashley Parks.

Parks’ daughter, Jamiyah, was in English class when she says she heard gunshots. She says she hid in the corner before a student walked in and collapsed in her classroom.

"I was scared," said Jamiyah.

The chaotic moments, captured on cellphone video, show what Jamiyah says were teachers tending to the injured.

“I know for sure he was on the ground shot,” said Jamiyah.

The frantic scene played out over a video call with her mom.

“I’m on the phone with her while she’s screaming and she’s like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what to do,’ and I’m about to cry because I don’t know what to tell her,” said Parks.

Jamiyah will graduate in a month and a half and, for the second year in a row, is thankful she survived the spring semester.

“I just don’t want to go back up there. I don’t want to go back to school because this is the second time,” she said.

Dallas 9 hours ago

Suspect in connection to Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting in custody

Dallas 4 hours ago

‘Becoming way too familiar': Team coverage of shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School Tuesday

Dallas 4 hours ago

‘I heard like six shots': Students recount shooting inside Wilmer-Hutchins HS

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us