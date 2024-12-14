Arlington

High school football state championship week nearly set at AT&T Stadium

State title games for classes 1A-6A are played Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ticket information is below

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After 10 weeks of regular season play and five weeks of playoffs, championship week for Texas high school football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is nearly set.

A schedule for the four-day event is below.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

All seating for state title games is by general admission, and tickets are $20 each. A ticket is good for all three games scheduled that day though there is no re-entry allowed. Tickets are mobile only and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com. No tickets are sold at AT&T Stadium. Anyone aged 1 and up will need a ticket to enter the stadium.

Fans attending state championship games at AT&T Stadium are subject to the stadium's bag policy. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

There is a cost to park at the stadium and only credit cards are accepted.

Historically, THSCA and TSMCA cards are accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.

Below is the schedule for state championship games for classes 1A through 6A.

2024 Playoffs Schedules and Results: Championship week schedule | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

WEDNESDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

1AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Jayton (14-0) vs. Oakwood (9-5), 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

1AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Whiteface (14-0) vs. Gordon (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

2AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Muenster (13-2) vs Shiner (12-3), 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

THURSDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

2AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Stamford (15-0) vs Ganado (14-1), 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

3AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Woodville (13-2) vs. Gunter (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

3AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Malakoff (15-0) vs Columbus (14-1), 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

FRIDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

4AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Carthage (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega (12-3), 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

4AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Celina (15-0) vs. Kilgore (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

5AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Randle (15-0), 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

SATURDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

5AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs semifinal winner, 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Semifinals Saturday
Angleton (13-1) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

6AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Semifinals Saturday
Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs. Longview (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (12-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco's McLane Stadium

6AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium

Semifinals Saturday
North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

PAST STATE TITLE WINNERS

2023-2024 | Schedule
1A Six-Man Division 1 - Gordon
1A Six-Man Division 2 - Benjamin
2A Division 1 - Timpson
2A Division 2 - Albany
3A Division 1 - Malakoff
3A Division 2 - Gunter
4A Division 1 - Anna
4A Division 2 - Gilmer
5A Division 1 - Aledo
5A Division 2 - Port Neches Groves
6A Division 1 - Duncanville
6A Division 2 - DeSoto

2022-2023
1A Six-Man Division 1 - Westbrook
1A Six-Man Division 2 - Benjamin
2A Division 1 - Hawley
2A Division 2 - Albany
3A Division 1 - Franklin
3A Division 2 - Gunter
4A Division 1 - China Spring
4A Division 2 - Carthage
5A Division 1 - Aledo
5A Division 2 - Dallas South Oak Cliff
6A Division 1 - Duncanville
6A Division 2 - DeSoto

See the UIL's full archive of playoff results here.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCHEDULES, RESULTS

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 6A Texas high school football Semifinal schedules, quarterfinal results

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 5A Texas high school football Semifinal schedules, quarterfinal results

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 4A Texas high school football Semifinal schedules, quarterfinal results

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 3A Texas high school football Semifinal schedules, quarterfinal results

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 2A Texas high school football Semifinal schedules, quarterfinal results

High School Sports Nov 11

2024 Class 1A Texas high school football Semifinal results, championship schedule

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonAT&T StadiumHigh School Sports
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us