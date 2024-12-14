High school football state championship week nearly set at AT&T Stadium

After 10 weeks of regular season play and five weeks of playoffs, championship week for Texas high school football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is nearly set.
A schedule for the four-day event is below.
All seating for state title games is by general admission, and tickets are $20 each. A ticket is good for all three games scheduled that day though there is no re-entry allowed. Tickets are mobile only and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com. No tickets are sold at AT&T Stadium. Anyone aged 1 and up will need a ticket to enter the stadium.
Fans attending state championship games at AT&T Stadium are subject to the stadium's bag policy. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.
There is a cost to park at the stadium and only credit cards are accepted.
Historically, THSCA and TSMCA cards are accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.
Below is the schedule for state championship games for classes 1A through 6A.
2024 Playoffs Schedules and Results: Championship week schedule | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A
WEDNESDAY STATE TITLE GAMES
1AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Jayton (14-0) vs. Oakwood (9-5), 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
1AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Whiteface (14-0) vs. Gordon (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
2AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket
Muenster (13-2) vs Shiner (12-3), 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
THURSDAY STATE TITLE GAMES
2AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Stamford (15-0) vs Ganado (14-1), 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
3AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Woodville (13-2) vs. Gunter (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
3AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket
Malakoff (15-0) vs Columbus (14-1), 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
FRIDAY STATE TITLE GAMES
4AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Carthage (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega (12-3), 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
4AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Celina (15-0) vs. Kilgore (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
5AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket
Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Randle (15-0), 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
SATURDAY STATE TITLE GAMES
5AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs semifinal winner, 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Saturday
Angleton (13-1) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
6AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Saturday
Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs. Longview (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (12-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco's McLane Stadium
6AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Saturday
North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
PAST STATE TITLE WINNERS
2023-2024 | Schedule
1A Six-Man Division 1 - Gordon
1A Six-Man Division 2 - Benjamin
2A Division 1 - Timpson
2A Division 2 - Albany
3A Division 1 - Malakoff
3A Division 2 - Gunter
4A Division 1 - Anna
4A Division 2 - Gilmer
5A Division 1 - Aledo
5A Division 2 - Port Neches Groves
6A Division 1 - Duncanville
6A Division 2 - DeSoto
2022-2023
1A Six-Man Division 1 - Westbrook
1A Six-Man Division 2 - Benjamin
2A Division 1 - Hawley
2A Division 2 - Albany
3A Division 1 - Franklin
3A Division 2 - Gunter
4A Division 1 - China Spring
4A Division 2 - Carthage
5A Division 1 - Aledo
5A Division 2 - Dallas South Oak Cliff
6A Division 1 - Duncanville
6A Division 2 - DeSoto
See the UIL's full archive of playoff results here.