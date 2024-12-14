High school football state championship week nearly set at AT&T Stadium

After 10 weeks of regular season play and five weeks of playoffs, championship week for Texas high school football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is nearly set.

A schedule for the four-day event is below.

All seating for state title games is by general admission, and tickets are $20 each. A ticket is good for all three games scheduled that day though there is no re-entry allowed. Tickets are mobile only and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com. No tickets are sold at AT&T Stadium. Anyone aged 1 and up will need a ticket to enter the stadium.

Fans attending state championship games at AT&T Stadium are subject to the stadium's bag policy. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.

There is a cost to park at the stadium and only credit cards are accepted.

Historically, THSCA and TSMCA cards are accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.

Below is the schedule for state championship games for classes 1A through 6A.

WEDNESDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

1AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket

Jayton (14-0) vs. Oakwood (9-5), 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

1AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket

Whiteface (14-0) vs. Gordon (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

2AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 18) | Playoff bracket

Muenster (13-2) vs Shiner (12-3), 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

THURSDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

2AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket

Stamford (15-0) vs Ganado (14-1), 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

3AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket

Woodville (13-2) vs. Gunter (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

3AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 19) | Playoff bracket

Malakoff (15-0) vs Columbus (14-1), 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

FRIDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

4AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket

Carthage (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega (12-3), 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

4AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket

Celina (15-0) vs. Kilgore (13-2), 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

5AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 20) | Playoff bracket

Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1) vs. Randle (15-0), 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

SATURDAY STATE TITLE GAMES

5AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket

Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs semifinal winner, 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium



Semifinals Saturday

Angleton (13-1) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

6AD2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium



Semifinals Saturday

Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs. Longview (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (12-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco's McLane Stadium

6AD1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 21) | Playoff bracket

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium



Semifinals Saturday

North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (13-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

