High School Football

6 area high school teams compete for football state championships this week

12 state championship games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Wednesday through Saturday

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A half-dozen North Texas high school football teams will play for a state title this week in Arlington. The 2023 UIL Football State Championships will be played Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Gunter plays on Thursday, Anna and Aledo play on Friday and South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, and DeSoto play on Saturday.

General admission tickets are $20 each and are good for the day's full slate of games, no re-entry is allowed. Tickets are digital only, will not be sold at the stadium, and must be bought online. Links for tickets for each day are below via SeatGeek.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Wednesday, Dec. 13
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2 p.m.
Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, Dec. 14
Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3 p.m.
Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, Dec. 15
Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, Dec. 16
Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II – Humble Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

THSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.

Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium. The cost is $25 per vehicle or $50 per bus. Lots will open 1.5 hours before the start of the first game of the day.

AT&T STADIUM BAG POLICY

Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. More information can be found at the following link: attstadium.com

TV SCHEDULE

All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games will be televised on either Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Every game will also stream live in the Bally Sports app. For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at uiltexas.org.

INSIDE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Inside High School Sports airs every Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC 5. Recent episodes are below.

inside high school sports Dec 10

Inside High School Sports: Dec. 10, 2023

inside high school sports Dec 3

Inside High School Sports: Dec. 3, 2023

inside high school sports Nov 26

Inside High School Sports: Nov. 26, 2023

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 5A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 2A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night Nov 6

2023 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

This article tagged under:

High School FootballArlingtonAT&T Stadium
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us