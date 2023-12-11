6 area high school teams compete for football state championships this week

A half-dozen North Texas high school football teams will play for a state title this week in Arlington. The 2023 UIL Football State Championships will be played Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Gunter plays on Thursday, Anna and Aledo play on Friday and South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, and DeSoto play on Saturday.

General admission tickets are $20 each and are good for the day's full slate of games, no re-entry is allowed. Tickets are digital only, will not be sold at the stadium, and must be bought online. Links for tickets for each day are below via SeatGeek.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, Dec. 14

Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, Dec. 15

Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, Dec. 16

Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Humble Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ

THSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.

Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium. The cost is $25 per vehicle or $50 per bus. Lots will open 1.5 hours before the start of the first game of the day.

AT&T STADIUM BAG POLICY

Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. More information can be found at the following link: attstadium.com

TV SCHEDULE

All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games will be televised on either Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Every game will also stream live in the Bally Sports app. For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at uiltexas.org.