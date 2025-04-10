Veteran firefighter Justin Ball named next chief of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor-Tolbert says she's selected the city's next chief of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department.

After whittling nearly three dozen candidates down to four last week, Bizor-Tolbert announced Thursday that interim DFR Chief Justin Ball will take on the job permanently effective April 23.

“Chief Ball has a demonstrated track record of strong leadership. He has brought fresh ideas to solve problems and seized on innovative opportunities to take this internationally recognized department to the next level,” said Dallas City Manager, Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “I appreciate his contribution to keeping Dallas at the top of the leaderboard as one of the safest large cities in the country, and his dedication to the DFR team.”

Ball was selected as the city's 18th fire chief after the city conducted a local and national search to replace Dominique Artis, who in January took on the role of chief of public safety, overseeing police, fire, municipal court, and emergency services.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected as the permanent Chief to lead the brave men and women with whom I have the pleasure of working with each day,” said Ball. “I look forward to building on our positive momentum, focusing on the safety and wellness of our members, and continuing to deliver the best service to this community.”

Dallas City Councilmember Chad West said Ball will help continue the trend of fast, reliable response times for DFR.

"My hope is that Chief Ball will also embrace discussions and infrastructure planning that furthers our city’s Vision Zero goals by redesigning our roadways to slow down cars and enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety," West told NBC 5.

The city said Ball will oversee a $430 million budget and lead roughly 2,200 men and women who serve the public, responding to fire and emergency medical services.

Ball joined DFR in 1997 and has advanced through every rank—from firefighter paramedic to field deputy chief, executive deputy chief, assistant chief, and ultimately executive assistant chief of operations before being named chief.

Ball has a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Texas A&M and maintains certifications as a Master Firefighter, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Incident Commander, and Incident Safety Officer. Originally from northeast England, he has called the Dallas area home for more than 30 years and considers DFR his extended family.

Tolbert said the city will introduce Ball on Monday.