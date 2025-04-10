IKEA says new, smaller urban store in Dallas to open later this year

IKEA says it's building a new, smaller-format two-story store in Dallas that will open later this year at University Park's The Shops at Park Lane.

The two-level store will cover about 63,000 square feet and have more than 2,200 products and more than 3,000 furnishings available for same-day pickup—meatballs, too!

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Swedish company said the smaller stores are part of its strategy to create more accessible urban stores closer to where customers live, work, and shop, where they can "come for inspiration, learn about home furnishings and find the most iconic IKEA range for immediate take-away."

“The opening of IKEA Dallas - University Park is a perfect example of our strategy to develop smaller, more accessible urban store formats, bringing a more connected and accessible IKEA experience to everyone," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA U.S.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The store is the third expected to open this year in Texas, which currently has five full-sized stores in Grand Prairie, Frisco, San Antonio, Round Rock and Houston. In November, IKEA announced they were building a small-format store in Rockwall that is expected to open in December. Last month, IKEA announced another small-format store would also be built in San Marcos.

IKEA also has three Plan and Order Points, including one in Southlake.

“I am excited to announce the future opening of IKEA Dallas - University Park." said Ben Sandoval, market manager, IKEA U.S. "Our biggest competitive advantage are our IKEA stores. This is where everything comes together under one roof and where visitors can experience our brand, our solutions, and our amazing co-workers. This location will provide a relevant food offer and a curated selection of products for immediate takeaway.”

IKEA did not say exactly when the store on Park Lane would open, but only that it would be later this year.