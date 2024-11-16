Fort Worth's new football power: Texas Wesleyan on track for highest-scoring offense in college football history

What could be the highest-scoring college football team ever is racking up wins in Fort Worth and eyeing more success.

Undefeated Texas Wesleyan University is playing for a conference championship this weekend – and possibly a spot in the record books.

This season, touchdowns have been anything but hard to come by for the Rams.

“We’ve just got athletes, and we’ve got a good group, and we’re all bought in,” said junior quarterback Carson Rodgers. “And we like to score points.”

That’s an understatement.

This year, Texas Wesleyan has put on an offensive clinic.

They dropped 80 points in a home win in September, and two weeks later hung 77 points in a shutout victory.

But reaching the end zone wasn’t always this easy.

“We’ve just taken a step forward every year,” said Arian Bhat, a senior defensive end.

The school restarted their football program in 2017, winning just two games in each of their first two seasons.

But starting in 2021, Texas Wesleyan began building momentum, winning their NAIA conference championship the last two seasons.

“I wanted to just be able to bring this group together, continue to stay together, build on the foundation that they’ve already kind of laid,” said head coach Bradley Sherrod.

In Sherrod’s first season at the helm, the Rams are 9-0 and have a chance to win a third-straight conference championship on Saturday.

They’re also chasing more history: this season, Texas Wesleyan is averaging more than 59 points per game on offense.

If they keep it up through the rest of their games, that mark would make them the highest-scoring offense ever at any level of college football.

Players told NBC 5 that their campus and community have been behind them, with professors and students stopping them on the street to wish them luck.

“I mean when you win, good stuff happens, so that’s kind of what it is,” said Bhat.

Texas Wesleyan has also been building up this program off the field: the school has broken ground on a new athletics fieldhouse, and a new football stadium could be finished on campus as soon as 2026.

The teams said they wanted to use this momentum to put Texas Wesleyan on a state and even national stage.

“Seeing things being built, that’s a great sign for the program,” said Sherrod. “And we want to continue to keep building, and building this program but also building our university.”

The Rams play Louisiana Christian on the road Saturday to clinch the conference championship. After that, they head to the NAIA playoffs to compete for a national title.