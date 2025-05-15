Judge orders release of Georgetown researcher detained in Texas

On the steps of the Prairieland Detention Center, Georgetown University researcher Dr. Badar Khan Suri got his first taste of freedom nearly 60 days after he was arrested by immigration authorities in Virginia.

"They never said what wrong I did. The only thing maybe is I married a Palestinian girl, who's an American citizen by the way,” said Badar Khan Suri.

On Wednesday, a Virginia judge ordered Khan Suri's release, saying he has not been accused or convicted of a crime.

She argued his detention in Texas also violated his right to free speech.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on X that Khan Suri was "actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media" and has "close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas."

Khan Suri's wife's father, Ahmed Yousef, served as a senior advisor to a now-deceased Hamas leader. NBC News reports Yousef left that post more than a decade ago and has publicly criticized Hamas.

Standing by his side in Texas following his release, Khan Suri's legal team pointed to his support of the pro-Palestinian movement.

"I fully understand the chilling effect that we're all feeling, but that we all have the right to speak up, be politically engaged or not, whatever we want to do,” said Jessica Vosburgh with the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Khan Suri spoke about unhygienic conditions during his detention.

“People are left in misery as if they are not humans anymore," he said.

He described overpopulated dorms and his arms and legs being bound by chains.

In the first week of his detention, Khan Suri said he was given no information.

“They made a subhuman out of me. They took me from one center to another, not letting my family know, not letting me know that I have attorneys. Seven days passed and nothing happened, and every day I was thinking I am deported. I am deported," he said.

Khan Suri's legal team said they expect the government to appeal both the decision to keep the case in Virginia and his release.

He heads home without his visa, which was revoked by the government, meaning his immigration case is still ongoing.

His wife and three young children are waiting for him.

NBC 5 reached out to ICE for comment and is awaiting a response.