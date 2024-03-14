Defamation suit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed

The defamation lawsuit filed by a woman claiming to be the biological daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed.

The multi-million dollar lawsuit alleged that Jones and his associates portrayed the woman in public as an "extortionist."

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Schroeder ruled that 27-year-old Alexandra Davis had not “sufficiently pleaded that defendants acted with actual malice.”

"I am not at all surprised by the dismissal of the claims against Mr. Jones and his co-defendants," Jones’ attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. "These claims were false and had no merit from the very beginning. Unfortunately, one of the downsides of being a public figure is that you become a target for frivolous lawsuits by people whose sole purpose is to enrich themselves and their attorneys."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 also reached out to Davis' attorney for comment. “We are disappointed with the ruling and will appeal. We are confident we will prevail on appeal," said attorney Andrew Bergman. "This ruling does not affect the paternity suit nor the ruling compelling Jones to take the DNA test."

The ruling does not affect the paternity suit involving Jones and Davis nor the ruling compelling Jones to take a DNA paternity test.