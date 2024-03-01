Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been ordered to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of a 27-year-old woman named Alexandra Davis.

This ruling was made by a Dallas County judge after an hour-long hearing on Monday, Feb. 19.

Davis sued Jones two years ago to determine whether he was her biological father where she alleged she was conceived when Jones and her mother Cynthia had a relationship in the 1990s. According to court docs, Jones agreed to financially support them so long as they didn't identify Jones as Davis's father. The lawsuit aimed to dismiss that contract, but then it was dropped and now she is pursuing the paternity test.

Jones has two options to move the case forward, either acknowledge he is her father or take the paternity test.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, the attorney said, "She is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth."

Jones's attorneys argued that the man married to Davis's mother when she was born was her presumed father.

Jones is also in the middle of two other legal battles including a defamation suit filed by Davis and an unrelated personal injury lawsuit filed by a woman who has accused him of sexual assault in 2018.

Jones's legal team has not responded to this ruling about the paternity test. Jones has denied the allegations.