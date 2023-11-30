Woman who says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father refiles defamation lawsuit

A woman who says Jerry Jones is her biological father refiled a defamation lawsuit this week alleging the Dallas Cowboys owner and his associates worked to portray her in the public as an “extortionist” seeking a multi-million dollar payout.

Alexandra Davis, a 26-year-old congressional aide, says Jones and his team of lawyers, media and marketing professionals concocted a plan to destroy her reputation by publicly attacking her as a “shake-down artist” motivated by greed and money.

Davis originally sued Jones in March 2022 seeking recognition as his biological daughter. In March of this year, she filed a defamation suit against Jones, accusing him of executing a “false and purposeful character assassination attack” against her.

This week’s lawsuit comes one month after a federal judge dismissed portions of the previous defamation suit but gave Davis the opportunity to refile. The judge said some of the alleged defamatory statements about Davis were either true or “not defamatory.” He also ruled that Davis qualified as a “limited public figure,” which requires proof the defendants were acting with malice.

