jerry jones

Woman Suing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Lawsuit, Wants to Establish Parentage

In court documents filed Wednesday afternoon, Alexandra Davis says she wants genetic testing to verify their relationship

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun, the Dallas Morning News

jerry jones
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 25-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped the case and will instead seek to legally establish that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her parent.

In court documents filed Wednesday afternoon, Alexandra Davis says she wants genetic testing to verify the parent-child relationship.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

The action comes the day before a scheduled hearing in Davis’ previous lawsuit against Jones, which her attorneys asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice Wednesday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Lawyers for Jones told NBC 5 they filed a motion to dismiss Davis's suit and that the hearing was canceled when she dropped the case.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

jerry jonesDallas CowboysDallasNews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us