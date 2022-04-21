Woman Suing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Lawsuit, Wants to Establish Parentage

The 25-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped the case and will instead seek to legally establish that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her parent.

In court documents filed Wednesday afternoon, Alexandra Davis says she wants genetic testing to verify the parent-child relationship.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

The action comes the day before a scheduled hearing in Davis’ previous lawsuit against Jones, which her attorneys asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice Wednesday.

Lawyers for Jones told NBC 5 they filed a motion to dismiss Davis's suit and that the hearing was canceled when she dropped the case.

