US cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth, will submit their bids to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DFW will make its pitch to host matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas last had World Cup games in 1994, when six matches were played at the Cotton Bowl.

The World Cup will be split among cities in the US, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA will visit 17 cities before making a final decision sometime next year.

The US will host 10 locations.