Bochy's cap, Sborz's glove headed to Cooperstown after Rangers World Series win

Artifacts from the 2023 World Series will be part of an 'August Glory' exhibit

By Frank Heinz

Now that the Texas Rangers have won their first World Series title, they've donated some of their treasures to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

According to the museum, the team and players "generously donated several artifacts that tell the story of their victory" and those pieces will soon have a home in Cooperstown as part of the "Autumn Glory" exhibit on display through the 2024 MLB postseason.

The Texas Rangers won the series 4-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning the first game at home and then three on the road in Phoenix.

Artifacts donated by the Rangers after Game 5 include:

  • Cap worn by manager Bruce Bochy; six managers have at least four World Series titles, but only Bochy has accomplished the feat with multiple teams
  • Batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Corey Seager
  • Glove worn by pitcher Josh Sborz, who recorded a save in the final game
  • Batting gloves worn by Evan Carter, who set a record with nine doubles in the postseason
  • Jersey and elbow guard worn by Marcus Semien in Game 5
  • Spikes and cap worn by Game 5 winner Nathan Eovaldi
  • Bat used by Adolis García in Game 1 when he hit the game-winning home run
  • World Series luggage tag used by Will Smith, who became the first player in history to win three straight World Series while playing for three different teams; the Rangers set a record with an 11-0 mark on the road during the postseason
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The glove thrown by Josh Sborz after striking out Ketel Marte to win the World Series is headed to Cooperstown.

The Diamondbacks also donated two items to the exhibit including a bat used by Ketel Marte in Game 4 when he extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 20 games and a headset used by broadcaster Greg Schulte during his final season.

The museum has not yet said when the Autumn Glory exhibit will open to the public.

