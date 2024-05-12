Flipped 18-wheeler shuts down westbound lanes of 380

An accident involving a flipped 18-wheeler in McKinney shut down part of 380 on Sunday morning.

The westbound lanes of 380 are shut down from Custer Road to Stonebridge Drive, according to a report from the McKinney Police Department.

Police expect the closure to last 4-6 hours and encourage drivers to find an alternate route.

Details of the accident have not been released by police.

