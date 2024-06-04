Do you want to get out of your living room and watch Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals surrounded by thousands of Dallas Mavericks fans?

The team announced Tuesday they'll open the doors to American Airlines Center on Thursday and Sunday so fans can watch the Mavs take on the Boston Celtics live with other fans.

Game 1 and Game 2 are being played in Boston, but the game will be broadcast on the screens inside the AAC in Dallas. Tipoff on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and are required to get in. Seats are general admission only and there are no assigned seats. There is a limit of four tickets per order and all normal AAC policies about cameras, bags, etc., are in force.

There is no reserved parking available for the watch parties.

All ticket proceeds benefit the Mavs Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits serving women, children and families in need.

Game 3 and Game 4 will be played in Dallas on June 12 and June 14, respectively. Tickets are available here.