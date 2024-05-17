The Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks are both on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference Finals in their respective sports.

This is the first time in more than two decades that the Stars and the Mavs are both playing in the second round of the playoffs in the same season.

All those extra games, and all the extra people, are a bonus for not only Dallas sports fans, but also all the businesses in Victory Park, just footsteps from the American Airlines Center.

“The gift of the playoffs is nothing short of that – it’s a gift,” said Nic Villarreal, Vice President of Operations for Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.

Black Tap Dallas opened last August but has longstanding locations in other locales like Las Vegas, New York, Disneyland, and Dubai.

Villarreal said that his restaurant cannot afford to not know the schedule of events at the AAC, which is caddy corner from Black Tap. They must have extra staff on shift to accommodate the approximately 30 to 50% boost in business that those events generate for the restaurant.

“It’s just an amazing thing to watch because you have the stream of people that just absolutely love the area, they come to the area,” Villarreal said. “They see us, and they may not try us the first time, but I speak for the entire community all of the restaurants that are right down the street from here - they all see this major increase once the AAC starts to fill up, especially for the Stars and the Mavs. They are so exciting. Everybody’s loving them.”

The Stars, who lead their series 3-2, are on the road Friday night in Colorado.

The Mavericks, who also lead 3-2 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, will play in the AAC on Saturday night.