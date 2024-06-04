Mavericks extend GM Nico Harrison ahead of NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are two days away from tipping off their 2024 NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, and they've rewarded a figure who was key in getting them to the championship round.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has given general manager Nico Harrison a contract extension.

"Nice Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization," team governor Patrick Dumont said in a release. "His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and of course this year's NBA Finals. We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish."

Harrison joined the Mavs in 2021 after spending 19 years at Nike and has seen the team reach two conference finals in his three seasons at the helm.

One of Harrison's biggest moves came in February 2023 when Dallas acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. While Dallas controversially missed the playoffs in 2022-23, Harrison capitalized on the lottery opportunity and selected center Dereck Lively II, a key member of the team's current playoff run as a rookie.

Harrison made more championship-level moves ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The team picked up two starters in forward P.J. Washington and center Daniel Gafford, sparking a midseason turnaround and eventual Western Conference title.

"I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark (Cuban) for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate," Harrison said. "Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as (head coach) Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas."

The Mavs already extended Kidd following the team's first-round triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. Both Kidd and Harrison are in the third year of their original four-year deals with the organization.

Now four wins away from the franchise's second NBA championship, both are in line to be in Dallas for the foreseeable future.