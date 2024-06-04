Dallas police search for suspect after sexual assault on White Rock Lake Trail

Detectives said they’re asking for help to find a suspect who allegedly attacked a jogging woman from behind on a White Rock Lake trail and sexually assaulted her.

Dallas Police said the incident happened on Thursday, May 30, around noon along the trail near the 4800 block of W. Lawther Driver.

The victim told authorities she was running on the trail when she was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by a man. Despite an extensive area search, officers could not find the suspect.

Detectives described the suspect as a white man, about 5’5”, with a skinny build and a slight belly. He has short, clean-cut red hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a blue crew-neck shirt.

Authorities said the suspect could have scratches on his face and body. The police department released a composite sketch of the alleged attacker in hopes of getting his identity.

Residents near the attack scene are advised to watch out for suspicious individuals who match the suspect's description and call 911 to report any suspicious activities.

Citizens are also encouraged to use safety measures, including being socially aware, going out with another person, letting a trusted friend or relative know their whereabouts, and staying in a well-lit area during nightfall.

If anyone has information about this incident, call police.