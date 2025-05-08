Suspect accused of multiple Dallas sexual assaults arrested, victim shares story

A man accused of two sexual assaults in Dallas in two days is behind bars.

Police arrested 32-year-old Alex Suarez after they say he assaulted a woman in her apartment on Dale Crest Drive on April 25—then attacked another woman the next day.

The first victim is now sharing her story and calling for justice.

In her Dallas apartment, the woman is just trying to feel safe again. She spoke to NBC 5 in Spanish and didn’t want to be identified.

“I was a victim, a victim of sexual assault,” she said.

Arrest documents from Dallas police said that on April 25, the victim was asleep in her apartment when one of her two teenage daughters woke her up.

“My daughter heard and saw the person,” she said. “She told me, Mom, there’s someone here.”

The arrest report said the suspect, Alex Suarez, forced the victim to have sex before running out the front door.

The victim told NBC 5 the incident has left her scarred.

“It’s too much, the trauma it leaves you, the fear, the rage,” she said.

Police said that on April 26, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Crossing.

At the time, investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect, asking the community to help identify him.

Arrest documents said a DNA test from the first assault identified Suarez as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting off a DART bus near Melody Lane.

“He’s not afraid,” the victim said. “Because this has happened multiple times.”

Suarez is being held by Dallas County on a $100,000 bond. His alleged victim said he shouldn’t have the chance to leave jail before trial.

“I don’t want any more women to suffer the same thing, and I want justice,” said the victim. “I want this man to face justice.”