U.S. Highway 377 is open in both directions after a standoff near downtown closed the road for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

A homeowner living on Tahiti Drive, adjacent to 377, told NBC 5 she heard a crash outside of her home and went to see what happened. When she walked outside the woman said she saw a pickup truck that had crashed into two vehicles in her driveway.

The woman said police were also there and, with weapons drawn, yelled at her to get inside.

The woman told police the driver of the truck refused to get out but was talking with police. At about 4:30 p.m., the woman told NBC 5 that the driver finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Further details about the situation have not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The shutdown was between Texas 144 and Hill Boulevard and included a stretch of the east-west roadway that crosses the Brazos River. Highway 377 is the main thoroughfare through Granbury and one of only a few that crosses the river. The Pearl Street crossing remains open.