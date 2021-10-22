WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

At 5-1 entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are in control in the NFC East. Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP-caliber level and the offense is clicking. First-round draft pick Micah Parsons is impacting the defense faster than could have been reasonably predicting and Randy Gregory is playing like an All-Pro.

At 9:10 a.m., NFL writer Ted Ngyuen of The Athletic joins the show to discuss the Cowboys through six weeks.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The other NFC East matchups Sunday: Panthers at Giants, Eagles at Raiders and Washington at Packers. This week on NBC's Sunday Night Football, San Francisco hosts Indianapolis.

In Arlington on Friday, Globe Life Field hosts its first-ever high school football game when Cedar Hill takes on Duncanville.

Corbett Smith of The Dallas Morning News breaks down the latest in high school football at 10:35 a.m.

At the college level, Oklahoma State tries to stay undefeated at Iowa State, Texas A&M is at South Carolina and Oklahoma goes to Kansas, among others.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.