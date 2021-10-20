Time Lapse: Arlington's Globe Life Field Transitions to Host HS Football Friday Night

Globe Life Field is preparing to host its first football game, an 11-6A high school matchup between teams from Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

“We are excited that the first football game at Globe Life Field will feature two of the area’s top high school teams in Duncanville and Cedar Hill,” said Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment. “This important regular-season matchup will be a great preview to our first college game in this facility, the 2021 Lockheed Martin Commanders Classic, presented by USAA between Army and Air Force on Nov. 6.

Duncanville, currently ranked No. 5 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine after Week 7, is 5-1 on the season and the Panthers are 4-0 in the district after a dominating 59-0 win last week over Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Cedar Hill, who will be the home team for the contest in Arlington Friday, is looking to rebound after being held scoreless in a 45-0 loss to De Soto last week. The Longhorns are ranked third in District 11-6A and are 4-3 on the year with a 3-1 record in the district.

“I want to thank Duncanville and Cedar Hill for their outstanding cooperation in working with us to move this rivalry game to Globe Life Field," Decker said in a prepared statement.

A synthetic grass football playing surface was installed this week at Globe Life Field on top of the baseball diamond, organizers said. A time-lapse video above shows the field running north-south from what would be the left-field wall to the first base dugout.

The game will be held this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available now.