Texas State High School Football Rankings for Week 7

Carroll, Guyer, and Duncanville all earned wins and hold their spots in the top 5 in Texas Football's 6A rankings. Ryan and Aledo hold on to the top spots in 5A while Dallas Highland Park remains No. 3 in the Class 5A Division I high school rankings after winning a top-10 matchup against Longview.

Below are the complete Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Austin Bowie, 35-0 1

2 Katy (7-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 65-7 2

3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 63-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 35-14 4

5 Duncanville (4-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 59-0 5

6 Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 30-24 6

7 Rockwall Heath (6-1) W: North Mesquite, 62-21 7

8 Spring Westfield (6-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 54-6 8

9 Galena Park North Shore (6-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 9

10 Lake Travis (5-1) W: Austin High, 63-3 10

11 Allen (5-1) W: Little Elm, 71-29 11

12 Spring (5-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 48-0 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (6-0) W: SA Taft, 42-28 13

14 Rockwall (5-2) W: Tyler Legacy, 57-28 14

15 Arlington Martin (5-2) W: Arlington Lamar, 47-0 15

16 Euless Trinity (5-1) W: North Crowley, 42-7 16

17 Cibolo Steele (6-0) W: New Braunfels, 35-21 17

18 Midland Legacy (4-1) W: Wolfforth Frenship, 68-28 19

19 Cypress Park (6-0) W: Cypress Falls, 51-7 20

20 Lewisville (6-0) W: Flower Mound, 33-24 21

21 Austin Vandegrift (6-0) W: Round Rock McNeil, 49-7 22

22 Houston King (6-0) Idle 23

23 Comal Smithson Valley (6-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 51-0 24

24 The Woodlands (4-2) W: Willis, 43-10 25

25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-1) W: Fort Bend Dulles, 44-0 NR



CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (6-1) W: The Colony, 42-3 1

2 College Station (6-0) W: Lufkin, 56-7 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (5-1) W: Longview, 21-16 3

4 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) W: Amarillo, 34-22 7

5 CC Veterans Memorial (7-0) W: CC Moody, 27-14 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (5-1) W: Red Oak, 48-21 6

7 Longview (6-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 21-16 4

8 Frisco Lone Star (5-1) W: Denton, 72-16 8

9 Katy Paetow (6-0) W: Houston Wisdom, 77-0 9

10 Fort Bend Hightower (5-1) W: Richmond Foster, 34-7 10



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Aledo (6-0) W: Joshua, 55-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Austin, 61-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (6-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 53-0 3

4 Ennis (6-0) W: North Forney, 42-13 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) W: Plainview, 55-27 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-1) W: Dallas Conrad, 38-0 6

7 Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Marshall, 27-12 9

8 WF Rider (6-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 34-19 8

9 Frisco (6-0) W: Princeton, 59-21 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: Floresville, 36-29 10



CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (6-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 34-28 1

2 Stephenville (6-0) W: Waco La Vega, 35-7 2

3 El Campo (5-1) W: Stafford, 49-7 3

4 Melissa (4-2) Idle 4

5 Argyle (5-1) W: Anna, 42-21 5

6 Kilgore (5-1) W: Mabank, 46-26 8

7 Midlothian Heritage (5-1) W: Brownwood, 43-25 9

8 Kaufman (7-0) W: Terrell, 28-21 10

9 WF Hirschi (4-2) W: Burkburnett, 61-0 NR

10 CC Calallen (5-1) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 33-0 NR



CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Center, 64-18 1

2 Gilmer (5-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 56-15 2

3 Celina (5-1) W: Aubrey, 49-14 3

4 West Orange-Stark (5-1) W: Silsbee, 45-20 4

5 China Spring (6-0) W: Jarrell, 74-0 5

6 Bellville (6-0) W: Wharton, 72-0 6

7 Van (6-0) Idle 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) W: Manor New Tech, 69-0 8

9 Cuero (5-1) W: La Grange, 56-21 9

10 Sinton (5-1) W: Port Isabel, 61-6 10



CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (6-0) W: Early, 48-7 1

2 Brock (6-0) W: Whitesboro, 42-21 2

3 Hallettsville (5-1) W: Hempstead, 48-2 3

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (6-1) W: Orange Grove, 49-20 4

5 Yoakum (5-1) W: Boling, 33-13 5

6 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Mineola, 49-7 6

7 West (7-0) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 63-0 7

8 Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Madison, 54-27 8

9 Tatum (5-1) W: New Boston, 45-0 9

10 Lorena (4-2) Idle 10



CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Rogers, 56-7 1

2 Gunter (7-0) W: Leonard, 55-12 2

3 Childress (6-0) W: Dimmitt, 70-0 3

4 Holliday (6-0) W: Valley View, 80-16 4

5 New London West Rusk (6-0) W: Arp, 28-12 5

6 Newton (5-1) W: New Waverly, 51-24 6

7 Waskom (5-1) W: Hughes Springs, 42-0 7

8 Canadian (5-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 62-8 8

9 Abernathy (6-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 70-18 9

10 Idalou (6-0) W: Coahoma, 62-24 10



CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Refugio (7-0) W: Bloomington, 72-0 1

2 Shiner (6-0) Idle 2

3 Timpson (5-0) W: Garrison, 51-0 3

4 Crawford (6-0) W: Hamilton, 33-14 4

5 Cisco (5-1) W: Winters, 54-6 5

6 Hawley (6-0) W: Haskell, 43-0 6

7 New Deal (5-1) W: Hale Center, 48-8 7

8 Mason (5-1) W: Center Point, 54-0 8

9 Beckville (7-0) W: Gladewater Union Grove, 63-0 9

10 Forsan (6-0) W: Colorado City, 27-7 10



CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Mart (6-0) W: Chilton, 56-6 1

2 Windthorst (6-0) Idle 2

3 Muenster (7-0) W: Era, 77-20 3

4 Albany (6-0) W: Meridian, 84-7 4

5 Wellington (4-2) W: Shamrock, 44-14 5

6 Stratford (5-1) Idle 6

7 Falls City (5-1) W: Yorktown, 50-12 7

8 Eldorado (5-0) W: Miles, 64-14 8

9 Tenaha (5-2) W: West Sabine, 34-20 NR

10 Gruver (6-0) W: Vega, 27-26 NR



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 May (7-0) W: Gorman, 54-0 1

2 Sterling City (6-1) W: Bronte, 50-0 2

3 Jonesboro (7-0) W: Greenville Christian, 56-6 3

4 Abbott (7-0) W: Lometa, 58-12 5

5 Water Valley (7-0) W: Mertzon Irion County, 78-32 4

6 Rankin (5-1) Idle 6

7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) Idle 7

8 Garden City (4-2) Idle 8

9 Ira (5-1) W: Roby, 54-8 10

10 Hermleigh (7-0) W: Aspermont, 53-6 NR



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (7-0) W: Guthrie, 90-12 1

2 Strawn (7-0) W: Bluff Dale, 78-6 2

3 Richland Springs (4-1) W: Rochelle, 79-30 3

4 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 4

5 Follett (7-0) W: Lefors, 58-8 5

6 Anton (6-0) W: Whitharral, 56-51 6

7 Jayton (7-0) W: Southland, 47-0 7

8 Throckmorton (7-0) W: Lueders-Avoca, 66-20 8

9 Benjamin (7-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 65-20 10

10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) W: Fort Davis, 44-37 NR



PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (5-0) Idle 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) W: Plano Prestonwood, 35-10 2

3 Houston Second Baptist (5-1) W: Victoria St. Joseph, 44-0 5

4 FW Nolan (4-2) W: Plano John Paul II, 78-2 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (7-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 31-21 NR



PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (7-0) W: Waco Vanguard, 81-36 1

2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (5-0) W: SA The Atonement, 54-0 2

3 Austin Veritas (6-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 54-6 3

4 Marble Falls Faith (5-0) Idle 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (4-1) Idle 5

