Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 7-9

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.
Thursday Scores
CLASS 6A
Alvin 29, Alief Hastings 6
Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 21
Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
Dickinson 35, Clute Brazoswood 7
Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Elkins 25
Galena Park North Shore 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Houston Stratford 52, Houston Spring Woods 0
Justin Northwest 63, Saginaw 12
Klein Collins 31, Tomball 8
La Porte 25, Baytown Sterling 19
McAllen 21, Weslaco East 14
Pasadena Dobie 70, Pasadena 0
PSJA North 42, Edinburg 0
Richardson Berkner 47, Richardson 28
Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Austin 21
Round Rock 41, Hutto 12
SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Taft 28
SA Northside O'Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 14
San Angelo Central 41, Midland 17
Spring 48, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Spring Westfield 54, Aldine Nimitz 6
Temple 56, Killeen Ellison 27
The Woodlands 43, Willis 10
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 36, Montgomery Lake Creek 22
Abilene Cooper 43, FW Arlington Heights 0
Amarillo Caprock 28, Lubbock Monterey 7
Austin Crockett 21, Austin Northeast 13
Brownsville Memorial 42, Brownsville Lopez 0
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 0
Cedar Park 45, Austin Anderson 13
Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 8
Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Sunset 67, Dallas Samuell 38
Dallas Wilson 43, Carrollton Smith 0
Denton Ryan 42, Lewisville The Colony 3
Dripping Springs 59, Kyle Lehman 0
EP Eastwood 33, EP Montwood 27
Forney 32, Crandall 30, OT
Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Independence 0
Houston Madison 26, Houston Waltrip 21
Katy Paetow 77, Wisdom 0
La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Porter 16
Leander Glenn 34, Pflugerville Connally 0
Lucas Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0
Mission Memorial 48, PSJA Southwest 14
New Caney Porter 31, Conroe Caney Creek 17
Roma 41, PSJA Memorial 18
SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 0
SA Lanier 21, SA Brackenridge 14
CLASS 4A
Kennedale 40, FW Western Hills 14
Wilmer-Hutchins 37, North Dallas 0
CLASS 3A
Taft 30, Santa Rosa 6
West 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0
CLASS 2A
Goldthwaite 28, San Saba 26
CLASS 1A
Blanket 58, Rising Star 0
Borden County 83, Newcastle 52
Eden 46, Veribest 0
Follett 58, Lefors 8
Jayton 47, Southland 0
Loop 61, Rule 34
May 54, Gorman 0
Throckmorton 66, Lueders-Avoca 20
Turkey Valley 49, McLean 0
OTHER
FW Benbrook 20, FW Eastern Hills 19
Irving Faustina Academy 52, Apple Springs 6
Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 7
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 52, Garland Christian 0
Yates 57, Houston Scarborough 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Austin Regents vs. Austin Hyde Park, ccd.
Friday Scores
Saturday Scores
