Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 7-9

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A



Alvin 29, Alief Hastings 6

Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 21

Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16

Dickinson 35, Clute Brazoswood 7

Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Elkins 25

Galena Park North Shore 56, Humble Kingwood 0

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Spring Woods 0

Justin Northwest 63, Saginaw 12

Klein Collins 31, Tomball 8

La Porte 25, Baytown Sterling 19

McAllen 21, Weslaco East 14

Pasadena Dobie 70, Pasadena 0

PSJA North 42, Edinburg 0

Richardson Berkner 47, Richardson 28

Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Austin 21

Round Rock 41, Hutto 12

SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Taft 28

SA Northside O'Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 14

San Angelo Central 41, Midland 17

Spring 48, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Spring Westfield 54, Aldine Nimitz 6

Temple 56, Killeen Ellison 27

The Woodlands 43, Willis 10

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 36, Montgomery Lake Creek 22

Abilene Cooper 43, FW Arlington Heights 0

Amarillo Caprock 28, Lubbock Monterey 7

Austin Crockett 21, Austin Northeast 13

Brownsville Memorial 42, Brownsville Lopez 0

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 0

Cedar Park 45, Austin Anderson 13

Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 8

Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Sunset 67, Dallas Samuell 38

Dallas Wilson 43, Carrollton Smith 0

Denton Ryan 42, Lewisville The Colony 3

Dripping Springs 59, Kyle Lehman 0

EP Eastwood 33, EP Montwood 27

Forney 32, Crandall 30, OT

Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Independence 0

Houston Madison 26, Houston Waltrip 21

Katy Paetow 77, Wisdom 0

La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Porter 16

Leander Glenn 34, Pflugerville Connally 0

Lucas Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0

Mission Memorial 48, PSJA Southwest 14

New Caney Porter 31, Conroe Caney Creek 17

Roma 41, PSJA Memorial 18

SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 0

SA Lanier 21, SA Brackenridge 14

CLASS 4A

Kennedale 40, FW Western Hills 14

Wilmer-Hutchins 37, North Dallas 0

CLASS 3A



Taft 30, Santa Rosa 6

West 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0

CLASS 2A



Goldthwaite 28, San Saba 26

CLASS 1A



Blanket 58, Rising Star 0

Borden County 83, Newcastle 52

Eden 46, Veribest 0

Follett 58, Lefors 8

Jayton 47, Southland 0

Loop 61, Rule 34

May 54, Gorman 0

Throckmorton 66, Lueders-Avoca 20

Turkey Valley 49, McLean 0

OTHER



FW Benbrook 20, FW Eastern Hills 19

Irving Faustina Academy 52, Apple Springs 6

Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 7

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 52, Garland Christian 0

Yates 57, Houston Scarborough 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Austin Regents vs. Austin Hyde Park, ccd.

Friday Scores

Saturday Scores

