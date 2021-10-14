Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-16.

Thursday Scores

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 46, Amarillo Caprock 14

Austin Vandegrift 34, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Austin Westlake 77, Buda Hays 0

Bryan 30, Killeen 14

Conroe 41, Grand Oaks 35

Cypress Creek 60, Houston Spring Woods 20

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Falls 35, Cypress Springs 12

Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 14

Dallas White 62, Dallas Samuell 7

Deer Park 49, Pasadena Dobie 28

EP Americas 28, EP Montwood 20

Fort Bend Elkins 30, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Richmond George Ranch 14

Galena Park North Shore 45, Humble Summer Creek 16

Garland 54, Garland Sachse 41

Garland Naaman Forest 42, Wylie 21

Klein 28, Klein Forest 7

Leander Rouse 63, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16

Northwest Eaton 22, Keller Central 19

Round Rock Stony Point 36, Hutto 33

SA Northside Taft 21, SA Northside Stevens 19

SA Northside Warren 42, SA Northside Jay 16

South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Houston 21

Spring 39, Aldine Davis 3

Spring Westfield 70, Aldine MacArthur 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 24, Lubbock 0

Austin William Travis 19, Austin Northeast 13

Brownsville Memorial 21, McAllen Rowe 19

Dallas Kimball 54, Dallas Spruce 6

Dallas South Oak Cliff 62, Seagoville 14

Dallas Wilson 48, Dallas Adams 14

Denton Braswell 49, McKinney 14

Fort Bend Hightower 61, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Frisco Reedy 63, Denton 0

FW Eastern Hills 47, FW Castleberry 10

Grapevine 73, FW North Side 14

Houston Madison 34, Sharpstown 8

Manor 51, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7

Mercedes 63, PSJA Southwest 0

Mesquite Poteet 44, Dallas Conrad 0

New Caney 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 3

Princeton 42, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

SA Burbank 6, SA Memorial 2

Wichita Falls 41, Abilene Wylie 25

CLASS 4A

Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Boerne 54, Uvalde 17

Dallas Hillcrest 63, Dallas Adamson 0

Houston Furr 27, Yates 19

Kennedale 63, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

CLASS 2A

Harleton 19, Ore City 13

CLASS 1A

Matador Motley County 66, Afton Patton Springs 0

Miami 53, Hedley 47

O'Donnell 50, Ackerly Sands 44

Wilson 49, Welch Dawson 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Regents 38, Boerne Geneva 14

FW Trinity Valley 26, Irving Cistercian 0

OTHER

Houston Lamar def. Houston Chavez , forfeit

Lefors def. Darrouzett , forfeit

Prosper Rock Hill 31, Frisco Memorial 20

Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Apple Springs 27

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

Big Game Friday Morning

Watch our weekly video podcast, Big Game Friday Morning, below. Check back Friday morning to watch the replay below.

Big Game Friday Night

Inside High School Sports

Watch Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. to recap all the week's action in high school football. The segments from the show will show up here on Saturday night after they air.

NBC 5 Sports Podcast

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.