Denton Guyer Drops Out of Texas Prep Top 10 After 1st Loss

Denton Guyer dropped out of the top 10 in Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings after a 38-31 loss to Allen on Friday.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press are below.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Austin Westlake (7-0), W: Buda Hays, 77-0, 1

2. Katy (8-0), W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 49-3, 2

3. Southlake Carroll (7-0), Idle, 3

4. Duncanville (5-1), W: Waxahachie, 52-3, 5

5. Humble Atascocita (7-1), W: Houston King, 42-21, 6

6. Rockwall-Heath (6-1), Idle, 7

7. Spring Westfield (7-0), W: Aldine MacArthur, 70-0, 8

8. Galena Park North Shore (7-1), W: Humble Summer Creek, 45-18, 9

9. Lake Travis (6-1), W: Del Valle, 52-17, 10

10. Allen (6-1), W: Denton Guyer, 38-31, 11

11. Denton Guyer (7-1), L: Allen, 38-31, 4

12. Spring (6-1), W: Aldine Davis, 39-3, 12

13. SA Northside Brennan (7-0), W: SA Northside O'Connor, 54-7, 13

14. Rockwall (6-2), W: Dallas Skyline, 42-21, 14

15. Arlington Martin (6-2), W: Arlington Bowie, 68-14, 15

16. Euless Trinity (6-1), W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 56-7, 16

17. Cibolo Steele (7-0), W: Schertz Clemens, 21-0, 17

18. Midland Legacy (5-1), W: Odessa, 65-0, 18

19. Cypress Park (7-0), W: Cypress Bridgeland, 35-13, 19

20. Lewisville (7-0), W: Plano, 44-15, 20

21. Austin Vandegrift (7-0), W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-7, 21

22. Smithson Valley (7-0), W: SA South San Antonio, 41-6, 23

23. The Woodlands (5-2), W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 48-24, 24

24. Houston King (6-1), L: Humble Atascocita, 42-21, 22

25. Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1), W: Richmond George Ranch, 44-14, 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (6-1), Idle, 1

2. College Station (7-0), W: Cleveland, 76-0, 2

3. Dallas Highland Park (6-1), W: McKinney North, 59-24, 3

4. Amarillo Tascosa (7-1), W: Amarillo Caprock, 46-14, 4

5. CC Veterans Memorial (8-0), W: CC Carroll, 66-24, 5

6. Colleyville Heritage (6-1), W: Mansfield Summit, 35-34, 6

7. Frisco Lone Star (6-1), W: Frisco Wakeland, 33-3, 8

8. Longview (6-2), W: Sherman, 56-14, 7

9. Katy Paetow (7-0), W: Rosenberg Terry, 74-0, 9

10. Fort Bend Hightower (6-1), W: Fort Bend Kempner, 61-0, 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Aledo (7-0), W: Mansfield Timberview, 35-21, 1

2. Fort Bend Marshall (7-0), W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-7, 2

3. Lucas Lovejoy (7-0), W: Lake Dallas, 55-7, 3

4. Ennis (7-0), W: Crandall, 66-21, 4

5. Lubbock Cooper (6-1), W: WF Rider, 20-12, 5

6. Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1), W: Seagoville, 62-14, 6

7. Texarkana Texas (6-0), W: Longview Pine Tree, 38-0, 7

8. Frisco (7-0), W: Denison, 28-14, 9

9. Montgomery (7-0), W: A&M Consolidated, 35-28, NR

10. SA Alamo Heights (7-0), W: Castroville Medina Valley, 47-7, 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Austin LBJ (7-0), W: Fredericksburg, 40-14, 1

2. Stephenville (7-0), W: Alvarado, 56-0, 2

3. El Campo (6-1), W: Freeport Brazosport, 69-47, 3

4. Melissa (5-2), W: Anna, 51-19, 4

5. Argyle (6-1), W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7, 5

6. Kilgore (6-1), W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 41-20, 6

7. Midlothian Heritage (6-1), W: Waxahachie Life, 64-0, 7

8. Kaufman (7-0), Idle, 8

9. WF Hirschi (5-2), W: Springtown, 40-30, 9

10. CC Calallen (6-1), W: CC Miller, 55-33, 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Carthage (6-0), W: Jasper, 28-0, 1

2. Gilmer (6-1), W: Pittsburg, 26-13, 2

3. Celina (6-1), W: Krum, 70-7, 3

4. West Orange-Stark (6-1), W: Orangefield, 27-7, 4

5. China Spring (7-0), W: Gatesville, 41-0, 5

6. Bellville (7-0), W: Sealy, 42-7, 6

7. Van (7-0), W: Mexia, 62-6, 7

8. Geronimo Navarro (5-1), Idle, 8

9. Cuero (6-1), W: Giddings, 35-7, 9

10. Sinton (6-1), W: Raymondville, 48-0, 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Tuscola Jim Ned (7-0), W: Wall, 37-20, 1

2. Brock (7-0), W: Ponder, 70-20, 2

3. Hallettsville (6-1), W: Boling, 48-6, 3

4. Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1), W: Palacios, 58-14, 4

5. Mount Vernon (7-0), W: Bonham, 56-0, 6

6. West (8-0), W: Whitney, 14-10, 7

7. Grandview (7-1), W: Dallas A+ Academy, 56-0, 8

8. Lorena (5-2), W: McGregor, 63-0, 10

9. Tatum (6-1), W: Atlanta, 30-20, 9

10. Columbus (5-2), W: Yoakum, 35-28, NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Franklin (8-0), W: Florence, 73-6, 1

2. Gunter (7-0), Idle, 2

3. Childress (7-0), W: Friona, 40-35, 3

4. Holliday (7-0), W: Callisburg, 26-6, 4

5. New London West Rusk (7-0), W: Winona, 62-0, 5

6. Abernathy (7-0), W: Idalou, 33-10, 9

7. Newton (6-1), W: Warren, 61-6, 6

8. Waskom (6-1), W: Queen City, 77-14, 7

9. Canadian (6-1), W: Dimmitt, 62-6, 8

10. Lubbock Roosevelt (7-0), W: Big Lake Reagan County, 58-0, NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Refugio (7-0), Idle, 1

2. Shiner (7-0), W: Flatonia, 42-0, 2

3. Timpson (6-0), W: San Augustine, 61-5, 3

4. Crawford (7-0), W: Rio Vista, 41-6, 4

5. Cisco (6-1), W: De Leon, 69-0, 5

6. Hawley (7-0), W: Stamford, 42-0, 6

7. New Deal (6-1), W: Post, 35-6, 7

8. Mason (6-1), W: Harper, 49-7, 8

9. Beckville (8-0), W: Linden-Kildare, 63-12, 9

10. Forsan (7-0), W: Anson, 50-27, 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Mart (7-0), W: Bremond, 52-6, 1

2. Muenster (8-0), W: Windthorst, 16-8, 3

3. Windthorst (6-1), L: Muenster, 16-8, 2

4. Albany (7-0), W: Hico, 57-0, 4

5. Wellington (5-2), W: Memphis, 56-0, 5

6. Stratford (6-1), W: Sunray, 64-7, 6

7. Falls City (6-1), W: Louise, 42-0, 7

8. Eldorado (6-0), W: Rocksprings, 53-6, 8

9. Tenaha (6-2), W: Mount Enterprise, 31-0, 9

10. Gruver (7-0), W: Booker, 51-12, 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. May (8-0), W: Santa Anna, 58-0, 1

2. Sterling City (7-1), W: Roscoe Highland, 62-8, 2

3. Jonesboro (8-0), W: Evant, 70-8, 3

4. Abbott (7-0), Idle, 4

5. Water Valley (8-0), W: Veribest, 67-0, 5

6. Rankin (6-1), W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 66-8, 6

7. Springlake-Earth (5-1), W: Lorenzo, forfeit, 7

8. Garden City (6-2), W: Marfa, 58-0, 8

9. Ira (6-1), W: Rotan, 52-38, 9

10. Herrmleigh (8-0), W: Roby, 47-0, 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Matador Motley County (8-0), W: Afton Patton Springs, 66-0, 1

2. Strawn (8-0), W: Three Way, 54-7, 2

3. Richland Springs (5-1), W: Cherokee, 92-70, 3

4. Balmorhea (5-1), W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 52-6, 4

5. Follett (7-0), Idle, 5

6. Anton (7-0), W: Cotton Center, 51-6, 6

7. Jayton (7-0), Idle, 7

8. Throckmorton (8-0), W: Paint Creek, 57-0, 8

9. Benjamin (7-0), Idle, 9

10. Lamesa Klondike (6-1), Idle, 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Austin Regents (6-0), W: Boerne Geneva, 38-14, 1

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1), W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 49-13, 2

3. Houston Second Baptist (6-1), W: The Woodlands Christian, 34-23, 3

4. FW Nolan (5-2), W: FW All Saints, 29-7, 4

5. Episcopal School of Dallas (8-0), W: Houston Christian, 50-7, 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record), Week 8, Prv rank

1. Waco Live Oak (8-0), W: Plano Coram Deo, 84-80, 1

2. Marble Falls Faith (6-0), W: Austin Veritas, 52-6, 4

3. Bulverde Bracken Christian (6-0), W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 56-8, 2

4. Austin Veritas (6-1), L: Marble Falls Faith, 52-6, 3

5. Texas School for the Deaf (5-1), W: Laredo St. Augustine, 62-12, 5

