The Dallas Cowboys have released quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, reducing their roster to 53 players.

The final day of NFL cuts is Tuesday, and DiNucci and Gilbert were the Cowboys' first casualties.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the news in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

The departures of DiNucci and Gilbert leave Cooper Rush to take on the role of Dak Prescott's backup when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener on Sept. 9.