Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is officially a ‘girl dad'

Congratulations are in order for Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott who has officially become a father.

The three-time Pro Bowler announced the exciting news with reporters on Monday while speaking at an event to promote the Children’s Cancer Fund gala, which he has been a longtime supporter of.

During that same announcement, he referred to the baby as “Baby MJ”.

“I’m excited about the challenges,” Prescott said. “I’m blessed though, I’m super blessed to have that responsibility.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When asked if the birth of his daughter had changed his world, he quickly responded.

“I feel different. Especially when you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities. It’s special. Baby’s doing great, mom’s doing great, everybody’s healthy and at home and we’re blessed,” Prescott said.

He also laughed about changing his first diaper and hoping to pass that responsibility off.

Rumors of Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, dating began surfacing last September, with the couple announcing they were expecting a baby in November.

The couple has not revealed what MJ stands for just but we're anticipating that news in due time.