‘Girl dad incoming': Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Ramos announce pregnancy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his lovely girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are expecting a baby girl!

The couple made the announcement just two days after Prescott and his team won against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.

Ramos shared a series of stunning maternity photos on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and captioned it, "A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak."

Prescott responded to Ramos' post with a heartfelt comment, expressing his gratitude for sharing this experience with her. He wrote, "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes, and nothing is coincidental, and for that, I thank Him daily… Y'all can always count on me… Let's do this Mama."

Although Prescott and Ramos have not revealed any details about the pregnancy, including when the baby is due, Prescott shared Ramos' post to his Instagram story with the captions "beyond blessed!" and "Girl dad incoming."