Dak Prescott surprises cancer patients in Dallas, raises awareness for colorectal cancer awareness month

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott surprised patients battling cancer Monday at the Gene and Jerry Jones Hope Lodge in Dallas.

The American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge is saving lives by providing free, temporary lodging for cancer patients whose best chance for a cure is far from home. “It’s about giving these families true hope. And creating empathy,” Prescott said. “I think at the end of the day that’s what I want to do to honor and celebrate my mother.

Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 and as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society, he works tirelessly off the field to raise awareness.

“My mom gave me this message. You know, things are going to be hard. I would trade all of this to have my mom back. It’s hard to figure out how I want to act and what I want to say. It’s hard to hear the words my mom said and not get emotional. What’s hard is what these families are going through. That’s why I wanted to be here for them today,” Prescott said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At full capacity with 50 guest suites, the Hope Lodge provided up to 19,197 nights of free lodging in 2023, serving 1,258 guests which represents a savings of $4,184,946 to people living with cancer and their families (with the average nightly hotel rate in Dallas costing approximately $218.

“I really wanted to come and see this building and see all that the Hope Lodge entailed. To see these families with such hope and joy and still smiles on their faces and thanking me for what I do, it just meant so much. This is a place that me and my family would have benefitted from when my mom was battling,” Prescott said.

Prescott, who is a new father, said that his mission to help has become bigger than he could have imagined as he now adds leaving a legacy for his baby girl “MJ”, showing her the path to helping others where you can.

According to Hope Lodge leaders, many cancer patients being treated in Dallas travel at least 40 miles to get to that life-saving treatment. For many, this is a last resort for complex needs or advanced stages of cancer. State-of-the-art facilities, treatments, and clinical trials draw patients who do not have these resources in their own home communities.

“We need to get more of these [Hope Lodges]. That’s my mission right now. How can we get more of these and how can we help more families,” Prescott said.

The American Cancer Society impacts 55 million total lives each year by providing direct patient support in prevention, screening, lodging, transportation, navigation, survivorship, and education.