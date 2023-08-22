Cowboys fans show up for free open practice at the Star in Frisco

Cowboys Night at the Star in Frisco kicked off three days of open practice for fans to watch the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season. The practices are open to the public and free.

The team is back from training camp in Oxnard, California, the preparations now continue at home.

“I’m here early, got to catch my Cowboys and get myself inline, to watch the practice," said Dominic Andrews who attended the practice with his father and brother.

Thousands of Cowboys fans waited in the Texas heat for the doors to the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco to open at 4:30 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed followed by a speech from a representative of American Airlines, the mayor of Frisco and the Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones inside the Ford Center.

"The heat don’t bother me, it could be 150 degrees for these boys, I love my team," said Jason Hicks who arrived early to wait in line to go inside. He was able to snag an autograph from the Cowboys owner. "It's my birthday weekend so it’s been a crazy day, but it’s great."

Earlier in the day, Jones, alongside DeMarcus Ware, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Adam Dettman, Head of Partnerships of North America for MolsonCoors, took part in a ribbon cutting of the new Miller Lite House.

It's on the perimeter of the field at the Star in Frisco at the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The new coolers stocked with drinks will be open to the public for purchase.

While the Cowboys talked about their close relationship with MolsonCoors, the upcoming season was on everyone's mind.

Ware said the first day of practice is an exciting time for the players, "We have our team, they’re going to cut down to the 53-man roster and it's time to go, so we're back home, not in Oxnard anymore. The guys are excited to play not just that first home game but to solidify after the preseason, this is who we are and it’s time to play.”

“I know our guys enjoyed the cool weather, but they also know this is where home is and glad to get back to their families and for this to be opening day here and to open up Miller Lite House, it’s the cherry on top if you will," said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel for the Cowboys.

As for the fans, their cup of optimism is full as they look forward to a new season.

“I’ve been loving the Cowboys since I’ve been little, this has been my dream to be here, so I’m so excited to be here," said Norma Lara who attended the practice with her son and got an autograph from Stephen Jones, the son of Jerry Jones.

“We want to go to the Super Bowl, it’s been a long time, trying to get that dynasty back and I hope it’s this year," said Kenneth Portis, a Cowboys fan who attended the practice with his brother and father.

"I’ve been loving the Cowboys since I was 6 years old and I’ve always wanted them to win a Super Bowl," said 10-year-old Maleki Lara.

The free open practices continue on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

